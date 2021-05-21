Samsung says it's still choosing U.S. chip plant location – despite report it has selected Austin

Samsung will build a $17 billion semiconductor plant in the United States – but hasn't specified where yet.

A report by Electronic Times this week in South Korea – where Samsung is based – said the electronics giant had chosen Austin, Texas, for the plant. But Sen. Charles Schumer's office was still holding out hope Friday for a planned business park in Genesee County instead.

Electronics Times reported that Samsung could start construction of the plant in the third quarter and hoped to have it operational in 2024. But Samsung said no such decision about a location had been made.

"We are still in negotiations over the expansion of our semiconductor manufacturing facilities, taking into consideration various factors, and are looking at a number of locations within the U.S.," said Michele Glaze, a Samsung spokeswoman. "Specific details have yet to be decided."