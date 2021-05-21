 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samsung says it's still choosing U.S. chip plant location – despite report it has selected Austin
0 comments

Samsung says it's still choosing U.S. chip plant location – despite report it has selected Austin

Support this work for $1 a month
Genesee County STAMP site

Business recruiters hope to persuade Samsung to choose STAMP in Genesee County for a chip manufacturing plant.

 Derek Gee

Samsung will build a $17 billion semiconductor plant in the United States – but hasn't specified where yet.

A report by Electronic Times this week in South Korea – where Samsung is based – said the electronics giant had chosen Austin, Texas, for the plant. But Sen. Charles Schumer's office was still holding out hope Friday for a planned business park in Genesee County instead.

Electronics Times reported that Samsung could start construction of the plant in the third quarter and hoped to have it operational in 2024. But Samsung said no such decision about a location had been made.

"We are still in negotiations over the expansion of our semiconductor manufacturing facilities, taking into consideration various factors, and are looking at a number of locations within the U.S.," said Michele Glaze, a Samsung spokeswoman. "Specific details have yet to be decided."

Schumer's office has pushed for Samsung to choose the Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in Genesee County. The planned business park sits between the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas, about four miles north of the Thruway's Pembroke exit. The Samsung plant would employ 1,900 people and deliver the type of blockbuster tenant the site has sought to attract for years.

"Senator Schumer continues to advocate that Samsung choose Western New York," said Allison Biasotti, a Schumer spokeswoman.

Plug Power is moving ahead on plans to build a "green hydrogen" plant at STAMP, making it the park's first tenant. Part of its project includes funding an electrical substation that is considered crucial to further development of STAMP, given the park's remote location.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 17: How to get yourself and your family ready in case of a weather disaster

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News