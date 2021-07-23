Samsung looking at second Texas site for $17 billion chip plant

There's another competitor for a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant that a Genesee County business park hopes to attract.
Samsung Electronics is considering a second location near Austin, Texas, for the project, in Williamson County. The South Korea-based tech giant filed documents with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts saying the project would involve building out 6 million square feet of space and would create at least “1,800 quality, high paying net-new jobs.”
Samsung is already considering building the plant in Travis County, Texas – the county where Austin is located. The Austin area is viewed as a prime candidate to win the coveted project, given that Samsung already has manufacturing operations in North Austin. In May, a Korean publication said Samsung had picked Austin for the project, but Samsung officials denied they had reached a decision.
Genesee County economic development officials are trying to persuade Samsung to choose the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, for the plant. The planned business park is in the Town of Alabama, north of the Thruway's Pembroke exit, and partway between Buffalo and Rochester.
Michele Glaze, director of Samsung Austin Semiconductor, said the company is “continuing our due diligence in multiple locations for a possible future expansion. However, no decision has been made at this time.
“We are fortunate to have opportunities from Arizona, New York (Genesee County) and Texas under consideration and are continuing discussions with each location,” Glaze said.
“We are taking into account various factors ranging from a strong talent pool, a semiconductor ecosystem, competitive economic development opportunities and a stable utility infrastructure," she said.
Glaze did not say when Samsung will choose a location. The Genesee County Economic Development Center declined to comment on its efforts to attract Samsung’s project.
In documents filed with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Samsung offered some details on its selection process and its timeline.
The company said if it chooses the Williamson County site, construction is expected to start by the first quarter of 2022 and production would get underway by the fourth quarter of 2024.
Samsung said it is using four criteria to evaluate sites in Texas, Arizona and Genesee County: access to talent, existing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, speed to market and strong public-private partnership.
All the alternative sites under consideration "have the necessary land and are capable of scaling up the required infrastructure within the requisite period of time in order to meet the project’s accelerated timetable," Samsung said.
"Because of its strong ties to the local community and the successful past 25 years of manufacturing in Texas, Samsung Austin Semiconductor would like to continue to invest in the region and state," the company said.
The contending sites have offered Samsung "robust property tax abatement, as well as significant grants and/or refundable tax credits to fund the necessary infrastructure improvements," the company said.
Attracting the Samsung plant would be a boon for STAMP, which for years has tried to attract large-scale tenants to the undeveloped park. Plug Power earlier this year committed to building a "green hydrogen" plant in the park.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has urged Samsung to choose STAMP for its project. Domestic semiconductor manufacturing has become a more prominent issue, as a lack of microchips has slowed auto production in the United States.
