Samsung looking at second Texas site for $17 billion chip plant

Michele Glaze, director of Samsung Austin Semiconductor, said the company is “continuing our due diligence in multiple locations for a possible future expansion. However, no decision has been made at this time.

“We are fortunate to have opportunities from Arizona, New York (Genesee County) and Texas under consideration and are continuing discussions with each location,” Glaze said.

“We are taking into account various factors ranging from a strong talent pool, a semiconductor ecosystem, competitive economic development opportunities and a stable utility infrastructure," she said.

Glaze did not say when Samsung will choose a location. The Genesee County Economic Development Center declined to comment on its efforts to attract Samsung’s project.

In documents filed with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Samsung offered some details on its selection process and its timeline.

The company said if it chooses the Williamson County site, construction is expected to start by the first quarter of 2022 and production would get underway by the fourth quarter of 2024.