The process started with a Q-tip in my nose.

But that was just the first thing that's different about a trip to Canada these days.

With average Americans allowed to enter Canada by car for the first time since the pandemic started, I wanted to see what it was like – especially since the country has placed several new Covid-related requirements on anyone trying to cross the Canadian border.

Long story short, crossing over the Peace Bridge into Fort Erie was way easier than I thought it would be – mostly because there was very little traffic.

But don't get too excited: Crossing the border takes work, a lot of preparation and may cost you. You can't expect to roll up and breeze through like you did in the old days.

Here's what happened when I ventured across the Peace Bridge.

The test

First, I called and made an appointment for my PCR Covid test. Regular antigen test results, the ones you're probably used to, won't get you across the border. The polymerase chain reaction test is more accurate than the antigen test, which is more prone to false negatives.

It was a quick, easy nasal swab – not the kind that goes way up into your nose and feels like it's poking your brain. They did 10 little circles in each nostril with a cotton swab and presented me with an official-looking piece of paper containing my negative results about 30 minutes later.

I went to Vital Pharmacy on the D'Youville College campus, which is open to the public. Since it was a last-minute trip, I dropped $140 (actually, The Buffalo News did) for the rapid PCR test, which delivers results much more quickly.

Vital Pharmacy offers another test, which gives results in 24 to 48 hours, for $125. It's not covered by insurance but you can use Flexible Spending and Health Savings accounts. There were other people there that day who had gotten free tests elsewhere, but hadn't received results in time for their planned trips over the border and opted to pony up for the quick version.

If you've got more time, you can get a free PCR test at drugstores such as Rite Aid (only the ones with drive-thrus), paid for with funding from the Department of Health and Human Services. You have to make an appointment online and tests come back in an average of four to five days. The longer wait time can be a problem, though, since the Canadian government requires the test to have been conducted within 72 hours of the border crossing.

So you want to go to Canada? Here's what you need to know Canadian officials have set forth a complicated set of requirements that visitors must comply with, lest they want to have to make a U-turn on the Peace Bridge.

The app

I downloaded the required ArriveCan app to my iPhone in the Apple store. The form asks your port of entry, time and date of arrival, travel purposes. (I had to choose "other" since "crossing to write a news story" wasn't listed. I'm not considered a "foreign worker," which is one of the options.)

It asks for contact information, which brand of vaccine you received, in which country you got it, and some questions about your symptoms and exposure to Covid.

The form also asks if you have someone to bring you groceries in Canada (you're not allowed to leave your abode), and asks how you'll avoid infecting other people – including the most vulnerable and those who work in health care.

I had to upload a photo of my passport (and correct the spelling of my last name once it digitally recorded the info), along with photos of my vaccination card.

It asks for separate photos of your first and second vaccination records but both of my mine are on the same card, so I uploaded two photos of the same thing.

The questions are simple, but I faced one hitch: Cross-border Americans are no longer required to quarantine for 14 days after entering, but the app still asks for a quarantine plan. It wouldn't let me advance to the next section until I completed that part, so I first used my address and selected a Canadian province (the only option available), finished filling out the rest, then went back and deleted the Canadian province.

When I submitted it, my application was flagged with an alert for officials saying I didn't have a quarantine location. I wasn't sure what to do. I figured that if I had to quarantine there for two weeks, I would stay at an inexpensive hotel. I deleted my previous entry and entered the address for the Clarion Hotel on Garrison Road in Fort Erie, Ont. – the cheapest option available at the time.

The bridge

Despite expectations of a horrendously backed-up Peace Bridge, I sailed into a Customs and Border Protection lane and was the sixth car in line for the inspection booth. Inspections of the cars ahead of us seemed to take a little bit longer per car than usual, but not much.

We gave our identification (my passport, my accompanying photographer's enhanced license) and our Covid results. We answered the usual questions (Where are you from? Where are you going?) and we were on our way.

The whole thing took about 15 minutes. Of course, I was entering on a Tuesday morning – things will likely be busier on the weekend.

Still, how many people will be willing to jump through all the new hoops, and possibly pay for a PCR test, just to hit Clifton Hill for the day?

The arrival

It was a gloomy morning but, I'm not kidding, as soon as we crossed that bridge, the sun started shining. It was such a beautiful moment to see the Buffalo skyline from across the water.

My accompanying photographer, Derek Gee, said he felt teary looking back from a place that was just a mile from his home, but had been out of reach for so long.

"I'm not trying to be cheesy, but it's almost like order has been restored to the universe," he said.

The return

After taking some pictures and doing some reporting, we headed back over the border. The line going back into the states was even shorter, only about four cars. It's usually a more intimidating process coming back into the U.S., so I was a little nervous, but it was just as normal getting back in as it has always been. The whole thing took less than 10 minutes.

The agent asked the typical questions (What did you do in Canada? Do you have anything to declare?) and told us to have a nice day.

It had been a nice day. Hopefully, even nicer days are ahead.

