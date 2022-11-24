Samantha Christmann: 5 ways to tell if a bargain is the real deal on Black Friday

Savvy shoppers know that a sale isn't always a deal – but that's especially the case with the monthlong Black Friday promotions.

Your eyes might pop at a 50% off sale, but not when you find out the prices were increased by 100% just days before.

So how do you know when a deal is really a deal or when it's just Black Friday hype? It can be done.

Arming yourself with knowledge and a few key apps can make the difference between scoring a bona fide bargain or getting fooled into paying more than you have to. Here are five ways to prepare yourself.

Be wary of off-brand names. While experimenting with new brands can sometimes pay off, Black Friday may not be the best time to invest in off-brand, high-dollar electronics.

With well-established brands such as Samsung and Sony, it's easy to research what you're getting. Consumer and expert merchandise reviews are everywhere on the internet, outlining a product's every feature and shortcoming.

But with unknown brands that appear at the holidays and disappear afterward, it's hard to know what you're getting. It's also difficult to tell whether you're really getting a bargain or overpaying for inferior quality that has been hyped up to look like a deal.

You're also likely to have fewer options for recourse if something should go wrong.

Know that MSRP doesn't mean much. Products almost never sell for the manufacturer's suggested retail price. And touting a certain percentage off the retail price is a time-tested method for misleading consumers.

We've seen time and again where prices are jacked up higher than they were before Black Friday, then labeled with an impressive percentage off to make the "deal" look more attractive. Don't fall for it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Use price comparison apps. How can you tell if you're getting the best price if you don't know what other stores are charging? Thankfully, the days of driving from store to store to check prices are long gone.

Instead, you'll want to make sure your smartphone is locked and loaded with a price comparison app or two. These are a vital tool whether you're doing your pre-shopping homework or last-minute research in the store aisles.

PCMag, which knows such things, highly recommends BuyVia, Flipp, Price.com and ShopSavvy. All of them are free.

And since Amazon is always top of mind for most shoppers, we don't want to forget about the Amazon app. It becomes a price comparison tool when you use it to scan an item in the store. Select the camera within the search bar to scan an item's barcode and it will bring up the same product (or something similar if it doesn't carry it).

Price comparison apps let you scan or search merchandise, then see how they are priced at several stores so you can make your most informed choice among them.

When using comparison apps, just make sure you are looking at identical merchandise from store to store so you are getting an apples to apples comparison. You'll also want to factor in shipping costs and whether you can ship to store for free pickup.

Install a browser extension. These tools add features and functions to your web browser, such as Google Chrome. The ones you're looking for will automatically show price comparisons, display coupon codes at checkout, get you cash back and track prices.

My favorite all-around deal site is Slickdeals, which crowdsources the best deals, which are then curated by editors. Slickdeals came out with a browser extension a few years ago and it's a must-have. Other popular browser extensions for saving money are Honey, Rakuten and Swagbucks. Price.com also has a browser extension.

Use price trackers. These let you keep an eye on how prices change over time, and know when is the best time to buy something. If you're shopping, and you see that an item is more expensive on Black Friday than it has been during the previous three months, you know to wait before making your purchase. On the other hand, if you see something has dropped to its best price in ages, you'll know it's time to pull the trigger.

Such tools have become especially important as websites such as Amazon and Best Buy engage in dynamic pricing, and have been known to change the price of a product several times per day. Some of the most popular price trackers include Price Tracker Platinum and Decide. MyCartSavings, Flipp, BuyVia and Price.com also have price-tracking features.

On Amazon, you can tap the heart icon next to a product listing and it will add it to a list that lets you monitor price drops. Apps like Keepa and browser extensions like camelcamelcamel are great ways to track price changes on Amazon so you can see if an item really is cheaper than it has been in the past.