Salvation Army seeks remake of Main Street campus

The prominent nonprofit shelter and clothing charity run by Salvation Army Majors John and Annette Lock is hoping to get clearance from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals.
After months of back-and-forth discussions with the downtown neighborhood surrounding its Main Street buildings, the Salvation Army's local chapter is bringing its ambitious redevelopment proposal to the city in a bid to gain approval for a redesigned campus.
It's the latest attempt by the Locks – co-area coordinators of the Christian-based agency – to remake the longstanding site between Allen and North streets, updating and upgrading the facilities for modern needs while introducing low-income and affordable housing options. Previous ideas met with resistance from community members, who insisted on changes to address concerns over the size, scope and density of the project.
Anchored by a three-story emergency shelter perpendicular to Main and a seven-story apartment building that stretches along the street and then angles back toward the center of the site, the newest version of the proposed Hope on Main project entails 147 apartments in the large building and 80 beds in the shelter, plus 16 two-story townhouses. That's 243 housing units in all.
Those would replace existing buildings on the campus that would be demolished – including 954, 970, 984 and 1000 Main. However, the existing historic building at 960 Main, which is considered eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, would remain.
Plans include a mixture of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in the seven-story structure, whose ground floor would feature common areas for residents along with program and administrative space for the agency. That building would be located toward the interior of the site.
The two-story townhouses, meanwhile, would be clustered in five groups of three or four units along North Pearl Street, providing a more residential appearance where it faces an existing neighborhood. And the shelter would have 32 units totaling 80 beds, with ground-floor space for programming to support residents. In all, there's 11,000 square feet of office and support space.
The 2.93-acre site would also feature a front plaza on Main, an interior courtyard for residents and staff, connected walkways and 59 new parking spaces, with an additional 40 already existing in a parking lot across North Pearl.
Salvation Army is seeking four zoning variances from the Green Code on Feb. 16.
