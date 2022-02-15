Salvation Army seeks remake of Main Street campus

The prominent nonprofit shelter and clothing charity run by Salvation Army Majors John and Annette Lock is hoping to get clearance from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals.

After months of back-and-forth discussions with the downtown neighborhood surrounding its Main Street buildings, the Salvation Army's local chapter is bringing its ambitious redevelopment proposal to the city in a bid to gain approval for a redesigned campus.

It's the latest attempt by the Locks – co-area coordinators of the Christian-based agency – to remake the longstanding site between Allen and North streets, updating and upgrading the facilities for modern needs while introducing low-income and affordable housing options. Previous ideas met with resistance from community members, who insisted on changes to address concerns over the size, scope and density of the project.

Anchored by a three-story emergency shelter perpendicular to Main and a seven-story apartment building that stretches along the street and then angles back toward the center of the site, the newest version of the proposed Hope on Main project entails 147 apartments in the large building and 80 beds in the shelter, plus 16 two-story townhouses. That's 243 housing units in all.