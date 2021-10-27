Salvation Army revises redevelopment plan for Main Street campus

The Salvation Army has revised its controversial plans to redevelop its Main Street campus near downtown Buffalo, scaling back the number of apartments while adding townhomes and more parking.
The Christian-based nonprofit charity, which owns multiple buildings between Allen and North streets, wants to demolish and rebuild most of its complex to upgrade its offerings.
That includes replacing its dated emergency shelter with a new facility, while adding low-income and affordable housing along both Main and North Pearl streets.
Officials began discussions with the community earlier this year but faced pushback about the size, scope and density of the proposed project. So they and their architects from Rochester-based SWBR went back to the drawing board, at least twice. Now they're getting closer to a plan that satisfies the community, although it's still not assured.
"We’re getting tons of really good comments and positive feedback from neighbors and the community," said Maj. Annette Lock, co-area coordinator and director of operations for Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services.
In its latest iteration of Hope on Main, the agency is proposing two apartment buildings, five multi-unit townhouse buildings and a three-story office building connected to a three-story emergency shelter with 84 beds. The campus also would include two parking lots with 57 spaces, as well as a courtyard and green space.
The larger apartment building – a rectangular structure along Main at the north end that flares outward to the south – would have 102 apartments and ground-floor retail space across seven floors. A second, four-story apartment building in the center of the campus would have 42 units and first-floor office space.
Four of the two-story townhouse buildings – stretched along North Pearl Street – would have three units in each, while the fifth would have four townhomes. The linked shelter and administrative office building would sit at the southern end, near the corner of Main and Allen streets.
In all, that's 160 residential units, ranging in size from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, geared for different income levels from $17,900 to $48,000. That's down from 170 units before, and it could still change, Lock said.
In both apartment buildings, the nonprofit hopes to be able to lease out the ground floors and is starting to talk with neighbors about what they'd like to see. However, it is also still exploring whether it might need that space for its own programs and staff.
The agency hopes to bring its proposal to the city for municipal review "pretty soon," but doesn't have a timeframe yet, Lock said. The total cost is still being determined. Construction is likely to take several years.
The revisions represent improvements from the two earlier versions, which initially lacked adequate parking and a "clear path through the campus," according to a document prepared by the North Pearl Block Club . Neighbors had criticized the townhome design, which was also modified. And additional lighting and safety elements were added.
Those changes are winning over prior critics.
"They really have been willing to partner with the neighborhood," said Roger Scott, the block club's president. "It's not perfect; nothing ever is. But it's definitely better."
However, Scott indicated in the summary that there was still "quite a bit of discussion about the look of the townhouses" on North Pearl during a presentation last week. He said members suggested using brick on the front and "more decorative elements" above and below the windows, instead of "a modern looking, barn-ish vertical planking."
Scott said he supports the project and has "no issue with the density." He is concerned, however, about avoiding "the potential of creating a poverty pit, where you have not a mixed-income group but a group of people that are really desperate."
"There needs to be housing for them, but it needs to be spread throughout the community, not in gigantic projects," he said. But "it's a fairly wide range of income that they're going to accept, so that's helpful in reducing the potential of a New York City project disaster."