Salvation Army revises redevelopment plan for Main Street campus

The larger apartment building – a rectangular structure along Main at the north end that flares outward to the south – would have 102 apartments and ground-floor retail space across seven floors. A second, four-story apartment building in the center of the campus would have 42 units and first-floor office space.

Four of the two-story townhouse buildings – stretched along North Pearl Street – would have three units in each, while the fifth would have four townhomes. The linked shelter and administrative office building would sit at the southern end, near the corner of Main and Allen streets.

In all, that's 160 residential units, ranging in size from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, geared for different income levels from $17,900 to $48,000. That's down from 170 units before, and it could still change, Lock said.

In both apartment buildings, the nonprofit hopes to be able to lease out the ground floors and is starting to talk with neighbors about what they'd like to see. However, it is also still exploring whether it might need that space for its own programs and staff.

The agency hopes to bring its proposal to the city for municipal review "pretty soon," but doesn't have a timeframe yet, Lock said. The total cost is still being determined. Construction is likely to take several years.