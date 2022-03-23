Salvation Army project clears hurdles but needs financing

Local Salvation Army executives are eager to get started on the redevelopment of their Main Street campus just north of downtown Buffalo.
But the start of construction is still likely a year away. And first they have to line up the financing for the $86 million project.
The Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services wants to remake its 67-year-old complex between Allen and North streets, maintaining its services while upgrading its facilities and adding affordable housing.
That requires demolishing all but one of the existing buildings – a historic structure at 960 Main that is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places – while constructing a three-story emergency shelter, a seven-story apartment building and five townhome buildings. The multiphase project is not expected to be completed until the end of 2025.
"While we have many steps to take in this project, we are excited and energized that this project will make it possible for us to enhance our services and respond to the most pressing needs of many in our community," said Maj. Annette Lock, co-area coordinator of the Christian-based nonprofit agency.
The proposed Hope on Main campus would create 243 housing units – including 147 apartments in the large building that would stretch along Main, 80 beds in the shelter perpendicular to Main, and 16 two-story townhouses in clusters arrayed in the rear along North Pearl Street.
Plans include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in the seven-story structure, whose ground floor would feature common areas for residents along with program and administrative space for the agency. That building would be located toward the interior of the site.
The three-bedroom townhouses would be clustered in five groups of three or four units along North Pearl Street. The shelter would have 32 units totaling 80 beds, with ground-floor space for programming to support residents. There's also 11,000 square feet of office and support space.
Earlier versions of the proposal met with some community resistance in the Allentown and North Pearl Street neighborhoods about the size, scope and density of the project. That forced Lock and her husband, Maj. John Lock, her co-area coordinator, to adjust their plans several times.
The latest design by Rochester-based SWBR is under environmental and municipal review, as it requires variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, demolition and other approvals from the Preservation Board, and then site plan approval from the Planning Board. Annette Lock said the agency hopes to bring the project for final approval in mid-April.
The project will be undertaken in two phases. The first phase, estimated to cost $16 million, features the rebuilding of the emergency shelter and renovations to the church and administration building, and will be financed in large part through funding from the state Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Plans call for completing the new shelter before taking down the old one, to avoid disruption in service, and provide more time to raise additional money.