Salvation Army project clears hurdles but needs financing

Plans include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in the seven-story structure, whose ground floor would feature common areas for residents along with program and administrative space for the agency. That building would be located toward the interior of the site.

The three-bedroom townhouses would be clustered in five groups of three or four units along North Pearl Street. The shelter would have 32 units totaling 80 beds, with ground-floor space for programming to support residents. There's also 11,000 square feet of office and support space.

Earlier versions of the proposal met with some community resistance in the Allentown and North Pearl Street neighborhoods about the size, scope and density of the project. That forced Lock and her husband, Maj. John Lock, her co-area coordinator, to adjust their plans several times.

The latest design by Rochester-based SWBR is under environmental and municipal review, as it requires variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, demolition and other approvals from the Preservation Board, and then site plan approval from the Planning Board. Annette Lock said the agency hopes to bring the project for final approval in mid-April.