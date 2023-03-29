The cost of the Salvation Army's two-pronged project to transform its physical operations into the modern new Hope on Main campus is ballooning to $100 million, as agency officials are now planning a third phase of expansion – on Westminster Avenue.

That's where the Christian-based nonprofit currently operates its Kensington Corps on Westminster Avenue, in a 93-year-old tan brick building that looks like an old church, with an annex on one side.

Originally built for the Salvation Army in 1932, it houses religious and social services and a food pantry, hosts a community dinner twice a week, and offers character-building programs as well as music, singing and dance lessons for community residents.

But the 7,000-square-foot facility is "limited in size and what we're able to accomplish," said Maj. Annette Lock, co-area coordinator and director of operations for Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services. And it's not handicapped accessible.

"We all know the need on the East Side is critical," Lock said. "We know our response over there is inadequate."

So the agency wants to quadruple the size of its presence there by constructing a 30,000-square-foot East Side Salvation Army Church and Community Center somewhere in that area, with a chapel and offices, but also a large gymnasium and additional space for family programming. That would allow it to expand or relocate some of its youth, after-school, day camp, recreational and sports programs to East Buffalo.

Currently, the agency receives 10,000 visits of children at its 67-year-old Main Street campus, where it runs a summer day camp. Its focus has been on children ages 5 to 12, but some of its programs extend up to age 19, so officials want to make sure they have enough room.

Officials have not yet determined a location, but Lock told the Buffalo Place board of directors on Wednesday that it would probably not be at the current site.

"We want to make sure we’re landing in a place that we’re not just duplicating services that are already there," she said. "We’re working on really pinpointing the greatest place that we can be, and making sure it’s a large enough place."

She said the Salvation Army is now projecting that the third phase would cost $12 million to $14 million, but likely wouldn't begin until at least 2025 or 2026.

"The need is just so great in that community and we’ve been working there for such a long time," Lock said. "We’re going to be here for a long time, and we want to make sure we can meet the needs."

In the meantime, officials are focusing on the $86 million downtown project, which has been approved by the city and is expected to begin by year-end or early 2024.

Lock said the bulk of the cost will be financed through federal and state sources, including 4% low-income housing tax credits, state brownfield tax credits, and a $10 million grant from the state Homeless Housing Assistance Program that was just received for Phase 1.

The agency will pursue another HHAP grant for the second phase, and is also seeking a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. And officials plan to launch a community capital campaign of $12 million to $15 million to cover the remaining costs.

"We are surrounded by the unhoused here in our city," Lock said. "We are confident our city will support this much-needed concept."