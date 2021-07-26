Salvation Army plans Allentown housing project, but neighbors say devil's in the details

The Salvation Army is reimagining how it can use its large Allentown campus to help its clients, but its ambitious redevelopment proposal may run headlong into neighborhood resistance over the scale of the project.
The Christian-based nonprofit agency wants to demolish and rebuild most of its multistructure complex between Allen and North streets to upgrade its offerings.
It would replace its dated emergency shelter with a new facility, while creating as many as 170 new units of low-income and affordable housing in town houses along North Pearl Street and add multistory buildings that front on Main Street.
"We want to be a part of the solution for our community," said Maj. Annette Lock, co-area director for the Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services.
The plan also would create more of a connection to Pearl, which is essentially the back of the campus, with parking, service areas and rear entrances.
"We want to strive to rectify that, and have the Salvation Army campus be a good neighbor to Pearl," said Robert F. Simonetti, project architect at Rochester-based SWBR, in remarks to the North Pearl Block Club last month.
But a few North Pearl residents are voicing concerns about the project's size and scope. They're worried about the increased density in their neighborhood, and a lack of parking to handle the increased demand they anticipate.
In a letter to the Common Council that cites a neighborhood survey, resident Alan Bigelow also cites fears of a rise in crime and panhandling, a potential drop in property values, increased noise and a loss of sunlight from taller buildings.
"Warehousing the poor in gentrified neighborhoods can have a negative effect on both the neighborhood and the subsidized tenants when the concentration of units exceeds certain limits," Bigelow wrote. "The best outcome for the neighborhood, and the well-being of the tenants served, is not a primary consideration in the model presented."
Lock called the current proposal a "work in progress," noting that the plans are still in flux as the organization meets with neighbors and block clubs to solicit and consider feedback. She said the nonprofit has not committed to any specific details yet.
For 67 years, the Salvation Army's current location has provided emergency shelter, food aid, case management and youth programs in Allentown. It includes administrative offices and a chapel at 960 Main, but also has offices, storage and a gym in adjacent buildings at 950 and 970 Main, with an empty building at 1000 Main, and the 76-bed shelter in between in an old motel.
Tentative plans call for the buildings at 950 and 1000 Main, as well as the shelter, to be demolished, along with most of 970 Main. The headquarters at 960 Main would remain, as would the facade of 970, which is architecturally connected and historic.
The demolition would free up the area along Pearl for 13 two-story town houses – down from 17 – connecting the campus to the residential houses on the other side of Pearl, officials said during their presentation to the North Pearl group.
The three-bedroom town houses will also act as a buffer for the higher buildings behind them toward Main – including a proposed six-story building across from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
Also planned is a four-story building and a three-story shelter building with 60 to 80 beds at the far southern end of the campus, with the two-story headquarters in between.
The two larger buildings will house up to 155 mostly one-bedroom apartments for households earning no more than 60% of the area median income. First-floor space along Main will be mixed-use, including amenities like a coffee shop, as well as administrative offices or services that are walkable and approachable, Simonetti said.
The Salvation Army already has a parking lot across the street on Pearl, with 60 spaces that are only partly used normally. Officials said the shelter occupants and supportive housing residents can't afford cars, and only about half of the affordable housing tenants typically have cars. The project is also across Main from the Metro Rail and buses.
Lock stressed that the plans have changed from a month ago, although not significantly. She said officials hope to finalize and submit plans to the city for review in the early fall but still have to line up financing for a project expected to cost far more than $10 million. Funding is likely to include a combination of low-income housing tax credits and other state and federal sources, as well as a capital campaign, Lock said.