Salvation Army plans Allentown housing project, but neighbors say devil's in the details

The demolition would free up the area along Pearl for 13 two-story town houses – down from 17 – connecting the campus to the residential houses on the other side of Pearl, officials said during their presentation to the North Pearl group.

The three-bedroom town houses will also act as a buffer for the higher buildings behind them toward Main – including a proposed six-story building across from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Also planned is a four-story building and a three-story shelter building with 60 to 80 beds at the far southern end of the campus, with the two-story headquarters in between.

The two larger buildings will house up to 155 mostly one-bedroom apartments for households earning no more than 60% of the area median income. First-floor space along Main will be mixed-use, including amenities like a coffee shop, as well as administrative offices or services that are walkable and approachable, Simonetti said.

The Salvation Army already has a parking lot across the street on Pearl, with 60 spaces that are only partly used normally. Officials said the shelter occupants and supportive housing residents can't afford cars, and only about half of the affordable housing tenants typically have cars. The project is also across Main from the Metro Rail and buses.