Salvation Army gets state clearance for Allentown project

After months of negotiations with state historic preservation officials and neighbors, the Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services is ready to proceed with remaking its 2.9-acre complex along Main Street – including demolition of four of its five buildings, one of which was deemed as part of a historic district.

"We’re trying to align the project better within the historic Allentown district," Haubenreich said. "That’s why it’s taken several months to get here. The project has involved revisions."

The Christian-based nonprofit social-services agency – which serves a low-income and homeless population – plans to construct an emergency shelter and 164 units of affordable housing, bringing its 67-year-old campus up to par with the needs of the community around it. That means replacing its dated buildings that are no longer suitable, especially the former Travelodge motel that was converted into its emergency shelter decades ago.

Anchored by a three-story emergency shelter perpendicular to Main and a seven-story apartment building that stretches along Main and then angles back toward the center of the site, the proposed Hope on Main project entails 147 apartments in the large building and 80 beds in the shelter, plus 17 two-story townhouses in five separate clusters along and facing North Pearl.

That's 244 housing units in all, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and even three-bedroom apartments.

But the campus that extends from 954 to 1000 Main St. also reaches back to North Pearl Street on the other side, and is adjacent to the Allentown Historic District. The project has been delayed by long and complex talks with residents, preservationists and especially the State Historic Preservation Office, which earlier determined that two of the Salvation Army's buildings are contributing structures to the historic area.

The Salvation Army plans to retain one of them, its original main administrative building and chapel at 960 Main. But the other, at 972 Main, is slated to be torn down, along with 954, 984 and 1000 Main.

The original site plan application was submitted in January, along with an application for four variances from the Green Code, but "a lot has happened since then," said attorney Lindsey Haubenreich, representing the project. Officials hope the Zoning Board of Appeals will approve the request later this month, followed by the Planning Board, which reviewed the changes this week.

While the Buffalo Preservation Board agreed to the demolitions in June, it still has to approve construction on the site, possibly on July 21.

The issue was that, while the campus was not originally part of the historic district, it was incorporated within it during an expansion in 2011. At the time, the five buildings were considered "non-contributing," but state historic officials concluded otherwise in April 2022 for all but 1000 Main.

That led to further discussions with the state and the submission of more documentation, prompting the state office to drop 954 and 984 from significance because one was constructed later and the other – the former motel – had been altered too much.

That left 972 Main, so the state asked Salvation Army to look at alternatives to demolition and explain why it can't be kept intact. The nonprofit did so, showing that "none of the alternatives avoiding demolition ... are feasible and prudent," and the state finally agreed in early June. The Buffalo Preservation Board then backed the four demolitions.