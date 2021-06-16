Salacious accusations prompt Servotronics to put CEO on leave

“Servotronics and its shareholders are lucky to have Ken as its CEO,” he said. “There is no one more knowledgeable, skilled or tenacious in this industry.”

One Servotronics investor, however, took a different view on Wednesday.

“As a significant stockholder of Servotronics Inc., we are beyond troubled by the recent lawsuit,” wrote Kunal Mehta, the president of Montana Advisors, an investment firm based in the British Virgin Islands, in his letter to the board.

“Montana has come to the conclusion that existing management can no longer be trusted to run our Company. In addition, we also believe the Board can no longer be trusted to provide oversight that is in the best interest of shareholders,” Mehta wrote. “It is clear that Servotronics is not run in the best interest of shareholders, and rather it is run as a private Company for the benefit of one person, Mr. Kenneth Trbovich.”

The allegations are the latest in a series of family disputes and allegations of misconduct that have swirled around the Trbovich family during the past decade.