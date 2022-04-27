 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saint-Gobain buys Falconer manufacturer

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Saint-Gobain has bought Falconer manufacturer Monofrax from a private equity firm.

Callista Private Equity, based in Germany, has owned the Chautauqua County company for nearly six years.

Since that 2016 deal, "Callista and the management team of Monofrax were able to successfully turn around the company and bring it back to sustainable profits as soon as from 2019," Callista said in a statement.

The sale price was not announced. Monofrax makes fused cast refractories, mainly for the glass industry.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The rise of the million-dollar buyers

The rise of the million-dollar buyers

According to a report by Inspection Support Network, the Buffalo Niagara region had the second fewest home sales topping $1 million in 2020 out of all large U.S. cities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News