Saint-Gobain buys Falconer manufacturer

Saint-Gobain has bought Falconer manufacturer Monofrax from a private equity firm.
Callista Private Equity, based in Germany, has owned the Chautauqua County company for nearly six years.
Since that 2016 deal, "Callista and the management team of Monofrax were able to successfully turn around the company and bring it back to sustainable profits as soon as from 2019," Callista said in a statement.
The sale price was not announced. Monofrax makes fused cast refractories, mainly for the glass industry.
Matt Glynn