A late-season playoff push did wonders for the Buffalo Sabres attendance.

With the Sabres still in the playoff hunt until Tuesday's loss, fans have been returning to KeyBank Center in numbers not seen since before the pandemic.

But because of a slow start at the box office, the 2022-23 season still will go down as the second-worst in two decades.

Despite missing the playoffs for a 12th straight season, fans gradually embraced the improving team, especially since the start of the new year, with eight of the team’s nine sellouts coming in the past 23 home games.

And with the team playing meaningful games in March and into April for the first time in a decade, attendance picked up even more.

Since the beginning of March, per game attendance at the 19,070-seat KeyBank Center dipped below the 17,000 mark in announced attendance in just two of 10 home games.

But while attendance is more than 50% higher than last season, the average of 15,538 tickets sold per game heading into Thursday's home finale is still the second lowest since an average of 15,290 in 2003-04.

A slow start at the gate

The Sabres had an inauspicious start to the 41-game home schedule, with some of the most poorly attended games coming in the first few months of the season, as fans still seemed skeptical after the previous seasons' disappointment.

It took a while for fans to come back this season, with some taking a wait-and-see approach. The Sabres went from averaging 12,670 fans in the seats during October home games to an average of 17,067 in March. In between, attendance improved each month.

During the first 23 home games, the team sold more than 85% of its tickets just six times. Since Jan. 19, the arena has been at at least 85% of its capacity for 14 of the last 17 games.

This was the longest the team was in the hunt for the playoffs since the outset of the playoff drought. The Sabres won 40 games for the first time in 12 years but were eliminated from postseason contention Tuesday after a loss to the New Jersey Devils, with two games left to play in the season.

And with optimism on the rise after the team's improvement this season, the Sabres already have announced that season ticket prices will be rising by an average of 9% next season. While some seats are jumping as much as 26%, others will be going up 2%.

Some Sabres players and their coach Don Granato and general manager Kevyn Adams have been vocal throughout the season about how important it has been to see fans returning to the seats at KeyBank Center. They have also emphasized the need to earn back their trust.

"It's hard to describe what it feels like when KeyBank Center is full," Sabres star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin wrote in an open letter to Sabres fans on the team's website earlier this season. "I get chills thinking about the roar of the crowd every time we have a scoring chance. Or a big hit. Or a successful penalty kill. Honestly, the whole night feels like a power play.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Still empty seats

But there's still plenty of room for improvement for a franchise that averaged more than 18,450 per game in attendance every season from 2006-07 to 2017-18.

Going into the Thursday's home finale, the Sabres have drawn 621,515 fans in 40 games for a fan capacity of 81.5% per contest.

That ranks 31st in the 32-team league in attendance per game percentage (fans to arena capacity) – above only the San Jose Sharks (13,192 per game) and 28th in total attendance.

The Sabres also rank 27th in per game attendance, beating out San Jose, the Anaheim Ducks (14,900), New Jersey (15,175), Winnipeg Jets (14,061) and Arizona Coyotes (4,600), who are playing their homes games at the arena of Arizona State University.

Over the past 10 home games, the Sabres have averaged 17,180 per game, which would have put the team more toward the middle of the league pack in attendance if that number stood up throughout the season.

It all adds up to what's been a big improvement from recent seasons.

The Sabres hit an all-time low in attendance during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging just 9,997 people per game. And that figure was inflated by the Heritage Classic counting as a home game. More than 26,000 fans attended that game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

That came off a 2020-21 season wrought with Covid restrictions for fans attending games.

During those two seasons, KeyBank Center was sold out just twice – both in April 2022, as fans flocked to the arena for Rick Jeanneret Night, celebrating the retirement of the team’s longtime broadcaster, and then again for his final call at the Sabres regular season home finale. It was the first sellout since before the coronavirus shut down the NHL in early 2020.

Before that, the team had played to regular sellouts for almost a decade, beginning with a Presidents' Trophy-winning squad in 2006-07 led by Chris Drury and Daniel Briere that advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“When you have 19,000 people you might send home disappointed, if you think that doesn’t affect you as a team and individuals, it’s a load to handle,” Granato said after a Jan. 7 sellout.

Saturday games popular

Saturday games were by far the most popular to attend this season, with five of the team’s sellouts coming on this day. The other sellouts occurred on either a Thursday night or Sunday afternoon.

The weekend afternoon and early start games – some billed as Kids Day contests – were popular with fans, accounting for five of the team’s sellouts.

Two of the four 12:30 p.m. Saturday games on the schedule sold out – March 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jan. 21 against Anaheim, with the other two barely missing, with 18,199 in the team’s most recent home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and 18,356 in the other one on Feb. 11. However, there were two additional Saturday afternoon games, both starting at 1 p.m., before the start of the new year, that did not come close to a sellout.

The Sabres also sold out both of their 1 p.m. Sunday games, against the Boston Bruins on March 19 and Washington Capitals on Feb. 26, and a 5 p.m. Saturday game against the New York Rangers on March 11.

The other sellouts came on a Thursday – Jan. 19 against the New York Islanders and Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings – and on a Saturday night – Jan. 7 against the Minnesota Wild and Nov. 12 against Boston (the first sellout of the season).