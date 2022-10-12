Sabres, Bisons use technology to reduce long stadium food lines

Sabres, Bisons engage with payments provider SpotOn to speed service

Stadium concessions operators continue to try to find ways to quickly serve fans their food and beverages and get them back to their seats.

Some are turning to technology to reduce long lines inside stadiums.

There are software and payments providers allowing attendees to place a mobile order and then pick it up when ready at the nearest concession stand.

Both the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bisons work with SpotOn, whose system is being used as the point-of-sale provider for concessions at 37 stadiums across the NFL and NCAA.

The Bills and their concessions provider, Delaware North Cos., do not, but have already gone to a cashless system that helps move along purchases.

SpotOn works alongside operators to upgrade their stadium technology, to create what the company calls a “platform designed for the future of the fan experience.”

When fans place a mobile order, the order goes to a concession stand closest to the fan, and once the order is ready for pickup, the fan is alerted, a spokesperson for SpotOn said.

SpotOn noted that stadium operators are contending with new consumer expectations from fans who can watch games on TV with with improved camera angles and even virtual reality elements.

SpotOn is testing mobile ordering at some concession stands this season at MetLife Stadium, the homes of the New York Giants and Jets.

“We’re eager to show operators what’s possible for stadiums and football fans,” said R.J. Horsely, chief operating officer of SpotOn. “The fan experience is a key factor in attracting fans to stadiums, convincing them to spend more than $50 billion annually on their favorite teams and leagues, and developing a relationship that will carry a fan from their first game to becoming a season ticket holder.”

SpotOn’s platform is designed to reduce congestion and speed up turnaround time by letting fans order from their seats, suites or anywhere inside the stadium. Digital payments and real-time ordering technology help remove friction points, while providing secure transactions.

For the teams and their concession operators, it also helps them find ways to maximize untapped revenue with programmable up-sells, while offering VIP and loyalty tools.

Fieldsheer becomes newest partner of Buffalo Bills

A technology company that produces temperature-controlled apparel has signed a corporate sponsorship deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Fieldsheer has become the “Official Heated and Cooling Apparel Partner of the Bills” and will partner with the team in its advertising, retail and promotional campaigns and be integrated into the Bills' social and digital media channels.

The company offers mobile sales of warming and cooling lines, such as jackets, base layers, socks, gloves and vests.

Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, said Fieldsheer’s product line tailors toward the Bills fan base and the unpredictable weather elements in Western New York each year.

“Statistics show that the Buffalo Bills fan base supports the team’s sponsors far more than the NFL average,” said Patrick Deighan, director of e-commerce and marketing for Fieldsheer. “In fact, they are much more likely to purchase products from a company based on its partnership with the Bills. That type of supportive relationship was a huge attraction for us.”

Tally Technology teams with Bills on engagement platform

Los Angeles-based fan engagement platform Tally Technology renewed its partnership with the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 season.

The Bills plan to enhance fan loyalty and gain fan insights by using Tally’s free-to-play (F2P) prediction and trivia games. Tally’s platform is designed to create new revenue streams through sponsorship activations, player conversion and data creation.

Brad Vettese, CEO of Tally – co-founded in 2018 by Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson – said the Bills are focused on creating “rich, addressable data and providing value for their presenting sponsor.”

“Opportunities within our platform are limitless,” he added about the platform also being used by sportsbooks and broadcasters.

Tally is building a database of unique users and gathering data on those users’ gaming, wagering, brand preferences, consumer spending and other insights. Other team users include the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Ceará and Atlético MG.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

A Cleveland auto dealer plans to open a car sales business on the site of the former Parker's Great British Institution business across from the Tesla plant on South Park Avenue.

The deadline for a stadium benefits plan is nearing – with no sign of a final deal in sight.

Pioneer Credit Recovery is cutting 230 jobs in Arcade and Perry because of declines in its student loan collection business.

The president of Oishei Children's Hospital is leaving for a new job.

ImmunityBio is eliminating nearly 40 jobs in Dunkirk as its plans to ramp up operations are paused.

A California plastics maker is planning to turn a former pet supply company facility in Angola into its East Coast distribution center.

Clarence manufacturer Seal & Design is planning to expand its facility, and it is seeking tax breaks from the town's IDA.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

2. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win?: The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

3. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year?: Some municipalities say they are short-staffed and others say they are ready for the winter months.

4. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

5. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It's all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.