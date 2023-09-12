Developer SAA-EVI, which already received approval from the Buffalo Planning Board in January to put up affordable townhomes on Ashley, Person and Peck streets near its School 44 project, has tweaked those plans with a new look, and one more unit.

The $3.5 million, two-part project still calls for construction of four two-story residential buildings on 14 vacant lots in the Emerson neighborhood northeast of the Central Terminal, and the general layout, parking and other factors are the same, according to architects from Carmina Wood Design.

But now the plan envisions 22 three-story townhomes in all, with a slight increase in one building. And the exterior design will feature a more contemporary architecture, with a mix of brick and fiber-cement panels and a sloping trussed roof, instead of the traditional townhouse style that had been envisioned originally, with brick and siding.

The architects said those changes were based on "feedback from ownership and code compliance issues," not neighborhood comments.

However, it's enough to justify a new public hearing and review, now scheduled for Oct. 10, the Planning Board determined Monday after a brief introduction to the changes. The board was short three of its members – including Chairman James Morrell and Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz, who had been part of the original review.

"I understand your reasoning," said acting Chair Martha Lamparelli. But "it's a completely different look. I think it's a great project, but it's not the plan you submitted."

SAA-EVI would construct three buildings with 16 townhomes, totaling 21,452 square feet on 0.95 acres, that would wrap around the northwest corner of Ashley and Person.

The project is part of the larger $26.8 million School 44 renovation at 1349 Broadway, which will convert that building into 65 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments, with half reserved for victims of domestic violence.

The panel also approved a request by Sorrento Lactalis to combine four properties along South Park Avenue into one, as part of the company's planned $32 million expansion project at its South Buffalo whey processing plant.

Plans – which were approved by the board in April – call for demolition of an existing 7,000-square-foot warehouse and construction of a new 6,600-square-foot whey evaporator facility that is 80 feet tall, to house the new equipment, along with a 4,000-square-foot powerhouse structure that would hold transformers, new electrical switch gear and other equipment to supply electricity.

The multiyear project would boost the company's production of whey – a byproduct of cheese-making that is also a key ingredient for yogurt, cottage cheese, ricotta cheese and other products. It's the latest expansion by Lactalis, which has also expanded its headquarters, constructed a new parking lot, and is in the process of creating a new demonstration and test kitchen. The company employs 700 locally at its 12.5-acre campus.