SAA-EVI wins role in $448M affordable housing renovation project in NYC

An affordable housing developer with its roots in Buffalo has been selected by the New York City Housing Authority as part of a development team to upgrade nearly 2,000 apartments in the Bronx.

SAA-EVI will work with Camber Property Group and Henge Development on the $445 million repair and renovation project for Edenwald Houses, the Housing Authority's third-biggest campus in New York City and the largest in its northernmost borough. Construction will begin in 2023.

SAA-EVI – founded by Stuart Alexander, and now led by his son, David Alexander, and partner Ernst Valery – completed the Forge on Broadway apartment complex in Buffalo, and is undertaking a pair of new affordable housing projects – one for families, one for seniors – next to the Pilgrim Village low-income community near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

