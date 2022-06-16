SAA-EVI plans expansion of Forge, School 44 projects

Less than two years after completing their mammoth Forge on Broadway affordable housing project on Buffalo's East Side, SAA-EVI is preparing to launch the next phase of the residential project, by adding townhomes on nearby lots .

SAA-EVI – the real estate development firm led by David Alexander and Ernst Valery – converted the former Buffalo Forge industrial site into a $50 million housing complex, with 158 apartments.

The complex at 490 Broadway – which is mostly reserved for those earning 60% of the area median income – opened in 2020 with a large waiting list, and quickly filled up. Now, the duo is moving ahead with its $8 million expansion plan for the broader site, although slightly reduced from its original proposal.

SAA-EVI wants to construct 23 affordable townhomes on Sycamore and Mortimer streets. The three-story units will be built in clusters of three or four attached townhouses, with garages, and will come with either two or three bedrooms and about 1,800 square feet of space.

"It'll be a fairly unique product, I think," said SAA-EVI's development manager, Connor Kenney.

Prices are still in flux, and will depend on the buyer's income, since the conditions of the financing from the New York State Affordable Housing Corp.'s New Construction Program require that mortgage payments cannot exceed 30% of income. But Kenney said he expects the units to sell for $170,000 to $220,000.

The townhomes were included in the original planned-unit development zoning designation that the city granted in 2018. But that envisioned 32 townhouses, which Kenney said isn't possible under the financing. So SAA-EVI plans to ask the city to revise the PUD this summer and approve the construction. However, the firm still has to apply for the state funding, so construction is unlikely to begin until 2023, he said.

This is the latest project by the firm, which focuses on affordable housing and community development projects nationwide. It was originally founded in 1976 by Alexander's father as Stuart Alexander & Associates, and then morphed into its current form after Alexander teamed up with Valery, his graduate school classmate .

School 44 project expands

SAA-EVI also intends to start work on an expansion of its $26.8 million reuse project at the former Buffalo School 44, also on the East Side.

SAA-EVI renovated the 130,000-square-foot building at 1349 Broadway into 65 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments, with half reserved for victims of domestic violence.

Kenney said the firm now wants to develop affordable single-family rental homes on 13 vacant lots around the school, using 9% low-income housing tax credits from the state and HOME funds from the city. It hopes to seek Planning Board approval, but it could be a year or two before Kulback's Construction can begin work.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.