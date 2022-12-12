SAA-EVI plans 21 townhomes near School 44

Following up on its intentions to expand its School 44 renovation project northeast of the Central Terminal, developer SAA-EVI is proposing to construct a pair of affordable townhouse projects on adjacent streets that will bring 21 residential rental units to the city's Emerson neighborhood.

SAA-EVI – led by Ernst Valery and David Alexander – plans to build four townhome clusters on 14 vacant lots on Ashley, Person and Peck streets, located on either side of the $26.8 million school project south of Broadway. That follows its ongoing conversion of the school at 1349 Broadway into 65 one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable apartments, with half reserved for victims of domestic violence.

The larger of the two expansion efforts would feature three 3,432-square-foot, two-story buildings with five townhome units in each, wrapping around the northwest corner of Ashley and Person. Those would take up 0.95 acres.

One of the frame buildings would have five two-story townhomes, while the other two would each have three two-story townhomes, a single-story handicapped-accessible unit on the first floor, and a single-story walkup unit above it.

The second venture involves vacant lots at 158 and 162 Ashley, and 82, 84 and 86 Peck. That's a 0.3-acre site two blocks away from the first cluster. Plans call for construction of a single-frame building on the northwest corner of the intersection, with six two-story townhomes and seven rear parking spaces.

The properties had previously been rezoned at SAA-EVI's request, but both projects still need a series of variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals for maximum lot width and transparency, followed by Planning Board approval and building permits. The townhome projects are supposed to be funded using 9% low-income housing tax credits from the state and HOME funds from the city.

The ZBA will review the applications on Dec. 14. In other projects pending before the ZBA:

Hohl Machine & Conveyor has to replace the vinyl siding on its building at 1590 Niagara St., after it was "damaged beyond repair" in a car crash. Vinyl siding isn't permitted there under the Green Code, but the other three sides of the building already have it.

D'Youville University is seeking to have Flexlume put up a monument sign and address for its new three-story Health Professions Hub building at 301 Connecticut St., between Plymouth and West avenues.

Gold Wynn Residential USA wants to construct a 10-space parking lot on a vacant grassy parcel at 45 Johnson Park for tenants of the adjacent 30-unit apartment building at 49 Johnson Park. The Canadian-based company will also need approval from the Preservation Board because it's in a historic district.