Ryerson boosting jobs at Lancaster metals facility
Ryerson boosting jobs at Lancaster metals facility

Metal processor Ryerson Holding Corp. will invest $1.5 million in its Town of Lancaster metals processing and distribution facility, and nearly double the site's workforce, state officials said.

Ryerson plans to add 25 jobs to its existing full-time workforce of 29 employees, according to Empire State Development. 

Ryerson is based in Chicago and has about 4,000 employees at 100 locations in North America and China. State officials said Ryerson will combine another facility located out of state with its site at 3915 Walden Ave.

A Ryerson representative did not respond to a message to comment Thursday about where the other facility is located.

Ryerson was already looking to hire before announcing a new investment in its Lancaster facility. 

As part of the project, Ryerson will relocate and install manufacturing equipment, renovate the building and make office space improvements. State officials say the project should be finished by the end of this year.

Ryerson is eligible for $244,000 in New York State Excelsior Jobs tax credits if it meets its new-job commitments. Empire State Development "has provided Ryerson with valuable incentives allowing our company to maintain its commitment to growth," said Matt Propis, general manager for Ryerson's Northeast market, in a statement.

Ryerson on its website said its Lancaster facility serves customers in upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Its customers include businesses in the heavy equipment industry, oil and gas companies, nonresidential construction firms, kitchen equipment producers and builders of bridges and highways.

Publicly traded Ryerson reported profits of $295 million in 2021, on sales of $5.7 billion.

Ryerson has had a presence in Buffalo for more than a century. In 2006, Ryerson acquired Lancaster Steel Service, and later combined its local operations at that site.

