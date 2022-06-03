Russell Salvatore Jr. plans apartments and a farmers market in Clarence

The grandson of prominent restaurateur Russell J. Salvatore is pursuing his second development project in Clarence, with 21 apartments and a separate farmers market building.

Russell Salvatore Jr. wants to construct a two-story building with 11 apartments and 5,200 square feet of first-floor commercial space on 2.6-acres at the northwest corner of Main Street and Winding Lane. Three apartments would be on the first floor, with the rest upstairs.

Dubbed "The Farm," the project also would include a 10-unit two-story townhouse building with attached garages and a staggered facade, while the 1,800-square-foot farmers market would comprise a third structure. The plan by Carmina Wood Design also includes 76 surface parking spaces, just short of the 82 that would be required for the uses.

The property is zoned as traditional neighborhood. It is not served by sewer lines, but would have an onsite septic system, as well as storm-water management. Besides town Planning Board and Town Board approval, the project will also require state environmental and transportation approvals and other permits.

If approved, construction would take 18 months.

Salvatore previously developed a $2.5 million project at 6449 Transit Road, called The Abbey, with eight apartments, the Rebel Ride cycling studio, Village Designs clothing store and Tacos, Community & Beer restaurant. He then won approval to add a pair of two-story buildings with eight luxury apartments.

But he was denied tax breaks from the Clarence Industrial Development Agency after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz objected twice.

Brookfield Country Club renovation

Also in Clarence, the Brookfield Country Club wants to renovate its 35,000-square-foot clubhouse at 5120 Shimerville Road.

Plans by Carmina Wood Design call for demolishing the 16,000-square-foot eastern portion of the building in the center of the property and constructing a 26,700-square-foot addition, featuring a member grill room with an outdoor patio, a banquet facility with an outdoor patio and a kitchen.

The club also will add a 3,000-square-foot secondary structure near the driving range for golf amenities, and will improve the parking and vehicle traffic pattern around the clubhouse.

RNR Tire picks its first site

In the Town of Tonawanda, meanwhile, a Tampa, Fla.-based retailer of tires and custom wheels has selected a former Mr. Tire Auto Service Center facility at 3373 Delaware Ave. as its first Western New York location.

RNR Tire Express, which revealed its intentions to come to the region earlier this year, is seeking a special-use permit and site plan approval from the Town of Tonawanda Planning Board.

It wants to convert a vacant 4,990-square-foot one-story block building on a 0.36-acre corner lot, which has been used as a tire store since 1966. The building has six overhead doors facing Delaware Avenue.

RNR, which has 160 locations in 26 states, has been seeking to expand in New York since 2019, with 55 additional locations planned over several years in areas from New York City to Buffalo. It has only one currently, in Queensbury, north of Albany. The Tonawanda location will be owned by Preferred Capital Concepts.

Also in Tonawanda:

Peak Mini-Storage plans a new storage operation with six buildings at 26 Cooper Ave.

T-Mark Plumbing is converting a former NAPA store for its own business and expanding its asphalt and gravel parking area at 577 Englewood Ave.

