 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russell Salvatore Jr. plans apartments and a farmers market in Clarence

  • 0
The Farm - Salvatore - Clarence

A rendering of Russell Salvatore Jr.'s proposed mixed-use project in Clarence, dubbed "The Farm."

 Clarence Planning Board
Support this work for $1 a month

The grandson of prominent restaurateur Russell J. Salvatore is pursuing his second development project in Clarence, with 21 apartments and a separate farmers market building.

Russell Salvatore Jr. wants to construct a two-story building with 11 apartments and 5,200 square feet of first-floor commercial space on 2.6-acres at the northwest corner of Main Street and Winding Lane. Three apartments would be on the first floor, with the rest upstairs.

Dubbed "The Farm," the project also would include a 10-unit two-story townhouse building with attached garages and a staggered facade, while the 1,800-square-foot farmers market would comprise a third structure. The plan by Carmina Wood Design also includes 76 surface parking spaces, just short of the 82 that would be required for the uses.

The Farm-Salvatore-Clarence site plan

The site plan for Russell Salvatore Jr.'s proposed mixed-use project in Clarence, dubbed "The Farm."

The property is zoned as traditional neighborhood. It is not served by sewer lines, but would have an onsite septic system, as well as storm-water management. Besides town Planning Board and Town Board approval, the project will also require state environmental and transportation approvals and other permits.

People are also reading…

If approved, construction would take 18 months.

Salvatore previously developed a $2.5 million project at 6449 Transit Road, called The Abbey, with eight apartments, the Rebel Ride cycling studio, Village Designs clothing store and Tacos, Community & Beer restaurant. He then won approval to add a pair of two-story buildings with eight luxury apartments.

But he was denied tax breaks from the Clarence Industrial Development Agency after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz objected twice.

Brookfield Country Club renovation

Also in Clarence, the Brookfield Country Club wants to renovate its 35,000-square-foot clubhouse at 5120 Shimerville Road.

Brookfield CC clubhouse renovation elevations

Proposed elevations for the renovation and redevelopment of Brookfield Country Club's clubhouse in Clarence.

Plans by Carmina Wood Design call for demolishing the 16,000-square-foot eastern portion of the building in the center of the property and constructing a 26,700-square-foot addition, featuring a member grill room with an outdoor patio, a banquet facility with an outdoor patio and a kitchen.

Brookfield Country Club site plan

Proposed site plan that includes the renovation and redevelopment of Brookfield Country Club's clubhouse in Clarence.

The club also will add a 3,000-square-foot secondary structure near the driving range for golf amenities, and will improve the parking and vehicle traffic pattern around the clubhouse.

RNR Tire picks its first site

In the Town of Tonawanda, meanwhile, a Tampa, Fla.-based retailer of tires and custom wheels has selected a former Mr. Tire Auto Service Center facility at 3373 Delaware Ave. as its first Western New York location.

RNR Tire Express, which revealed its intentions to come to the region earlier this year, is seeking a special-use permit and site plan approval from the Town of Tonawanda Planning Board.

It wants to convert a vacant 4,990-square-foot one-story block building on a 0.36-acre corner lot, which has been used as a tire store since 1966. The building has six overhead doors facing Delaware Avenue.

RNR, which has 160 locations in 26 states, has been seeking to expand in New York since 2019, with 55 additional locations planned over several years in areas from New York City to Buffalo. It has only one currently, in Queensbury, north of Albany. The Tonawanda location will be owned by Preferred Capital Concepts.

Also in Tonawanda:

  • Peak Mini-Storage plans a new storage operation with six buildings at 26 Cooper Ave.
  • T-Mark Plumbing is converting a former NAPA store for its own business and expanding its asphalt and gravel parking area at 577 Englewood Ave.
0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Salvatore's plans tapas-style café in former pharmacy in Clarence Hollow

Salvatore's plans tapas-style café in former pharmacy in Clarence Hollow

Salvatore’s Hospitality plans to open a bar and café focusing on tapas-style, small-plate service in a historic home and former pharmacy in Clarence Hollow. The home at 10622 Main St., at Ransom Road, has long been known as the Humbert House, after the prominent Clarence family, and the café will take that name, said Russell Salvatore Jr., who is

Salvatore Jr. seeks OK for new apartments at The Abbey in Clarence

Salvatore Jr. seeks OK for new apartments at The Abbey in Clarence

A planned expansion of a retail and housing development in Clarence could win Town Board approval next month. Russell Salvatore Jr. in 2017 opened his $2.5 million The Abbey project at 6449 Transit Road, with eight apartments, a cycling studio, taco restaurant and clothing store. Salvatore would add a pair of two-story buildings, with eight luxury apartments. He already

Clarence IDA rejects tax breaks for Russell Salvatore Jr. project

Clarence IDA rejects tax breaks for Russell Salvatore Jr. project

Russell Salvatore Jr.’s request for a property tax break for his $2.5 million development of stores and luxury apartments in Clarence was rejected Thursday. The Clarence Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors voted 5-0 to deny Salvatore’s bid for incentives for his project at 6449 Transit Road, known as the Abbey. Salvatore constructed a two-story, 20,000-square-foot building, on a

Plans for The Abbey, Rock Oak Estates go to Clarence Planning Board

Plans for The Abbey, Rock Oak Estates go to Clarence Planning Board

The Clarence Town Board Wednesday reviewed three concept plans for development – including a townhouse development, a manufactured home park and an expansion of a medical office building. All three were sent to the Planning Board for review. They included: The Abbey, at 6449 Transit Road, owned by Russell Salvatore Jr., plans an expansion of the current mixed retail/housing development.

Proposed townhome project at The Abbey faces zoning issues in Clarence

Proposed townhome project at The Abbey faces zoning issues in Clarence

Owner Russell Salvatore Jr. wants to add eight townhouses with garages to The Abbey, his two-story project of upscale apartments and retail development on Transit Road that opened last year in Clarence. But because it would exceed a zoning restriction of six units on the property, the plan is expected to come under scrutiny when it is presented to

Controversial Transit Road project heads back to Clarence zoning board

A two-story project of retail stores and apartments on Transit Road in Clarence became mired in controversy over tax breaks last year but is coming back to the town Planning Board. Now the question is whether the addition of vinyl siding instead of just brick will get past planning officials. In addition, Russell Salvatore Jr. filed for approval to fill two

Clarence IDA stretches meaning of reuse to favor a residential/retail project

The Clarence Industrial Development Agency has displayed typical municipal IDA tendencies to give public money in the form of tax breaks to projects that do little for economic development. The action has set County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz on edge, describing as inappropriate approval of more than $100,000 in tax breaks for a Transit Road mixed-use project by Russell

Poloncarz raises prospect of suing Clarence IDA

Poloncarz raises prospect of suing Clarence IDA

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz is threatening to sue the Clarence Industrial Development Agency for what he described as inappropriate approval of more than $100,000 in tax breaks for a Transit Road mixed-use project by Russell Salvatore Jr. Poloncarz, in a letter to the Clarence agency, objected to the tax incentives for 6449 Transit Road because they were

Three development plans up for review in Clarence

This week in Clarence Three development plans are scheduled to come before Town Planning Board when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall, One Town Place, off Goodrich Road, following a work session at 6 p.m. Camp-Roll LLC of Buffalo is requesting a preliminary concept review of the proposed Roll Road Subdivision on the north side of

Salvatore grandson seeks zoning change on Transit Road

The grandson of Salvatore’s Italian Gardens founder Russell Salvatore is seeking Clarence Town Board approval to construct a new mixed-use building on Transit Road, just south of the lavish restaurant that his father now runs at Transit and Genesee streets. Russell Salvatore Jr. wants to demolish an existing residential structure at 6449 Transit and put up a two-story building

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News