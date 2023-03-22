Maid of the Mist, the iconic Niagara Falls tourist attraction whose boats take visitors for up-close-and-personal views of the falls, is getting out of the hotel business.

The company, owned by the Glynn family, is selling its only hotel property, the Comfort Inn The Pointe Niagara Falls, to Jayesh Patel's Rudra Management for $9.1 million.

The deal is expected to close within a week to 10 days, after the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency agreed on Wednesday to transfer a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement on the property from Maid of the Mist Hospitality to a Rudra affiliate. Only about a year to 18 months is left on the tax breaks.

The 110-room hotel, with six floors, is located at the entrance to Niagara Falls State Park, at 1 Prospect Pointe or 1 Rainbow Blvd., just off Old Falls Street. That's within a short walk of the ticket office and access area for the Maid's boats.

It had been owned by Maid of the Mist for about a dozen years, Patel said, but it was that company's only hotel property, so it decided to get out of that business.

"They had a different vision for the hotel, but it never came to fruition," Patel said.

Patel said the hotel is in good shape and "just needs a little rehab," so Rudra will spend the next eight to 12 months on touch-ups.

But the property also has 20,000 square feet of vacant space, which Rudra will consider how to use, potentially for expansion or as retail space. That might trigger additional renovations for the hotel itself, which will remain a Comfort Inn.

"We will do some study of the highest and best use of the space, and then we'll piggyback that game plan and see what kind of renovation we'll do to the existing hotel," Patel said. "Obviously, the hotel is going to remain as a hotel. But within a year we'll come up with exactly what kind of renovation plan."

Also on Wednesday, the NCIDA approved:

A 15-year PILOT and sales tax breaks totaling $5.61 million for Niacet Corp.'s $121 million project at 400 47th St., where the company will expand and renovate portions of its 19-acre campus. It will construct a 25,000-square-foot administration building and renovate another 16,900 square feet of space in two existing buildings to support its operations and a new production line for ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride, a specialized gas used in semiconductor manufacturing.

A 10-year PILOT and both sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks totaling $1.66 million for Peak Development Partners' $7.5 million Gratwick Place project at 1286-1298 Payne Ave. in North Tonawanda. Buffalo-based Peak plans to construct a 40-unit market-rate apartment complex at the former site of Gratwick Elementary School, with three two-story buildings – two with 12 units in each and one with 16, plus 70 parking spaces.

A 15-year PILOT and sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks amounting to $2.19 million for the $5 million conversion of the former Presbyterian Home at 327 High St. in Lockport into Chase Commons. Formerly an assisted-living facility, the vacant four-building campus will be renovated by LMK Realty Associates into 50 efficiency, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

A $33,000 Cataract grant to John Paul and Lynn Meteer's Hammer & Crown Brewing Co. to create a brewpub and restaurant at 462 Third St., in a former nightclub and bar. The $220,000 project, which will start in 2024, will create 28 to 35 full-time equivalent jobs.

A $942,609 Cataract Tourism Fund grant to TM Montante Development, for its $6.43 million plan to convert 500, 512 and 518 Third St. and 503 Main St. into Radio Niagara, an entertainment destination with a bowling lounge, two restaurants and bars, a small boutique hotel, indoor and outdoor game space, and an outdoor patio. The project is modeled after the popular Radio Social in Rochester, and will be operated by the same group.