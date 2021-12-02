Roswell Park's Tree of Hope event is a Covid casualty - again

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's annual Tree of Hope tree lighting will be virtual for the second straight year as another surge in Covid-19 cases causes Roswell Park, and many other institutions, to adjust operations to limit the spread.

"The cancer patient population we care for as a comprehensive cancer center is more vulnerable to Covid-19, and more likely to become severely ill from it," Roswell Park said in a statement.

"We continue to take proactive steps to keep our campus safe. Therefore, Roswell Park’s annual Tree of Hope tree lighting will be virtual. In the face of the increased Covid cases in our region, we continue to urge our staff and our patients to practice caution and safety in everything they do," the statement said.

The Tree of Hope ceremony, which in a normal year lures hundreds of attendees, is scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and will be televised on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2).