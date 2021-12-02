Roswell Park's Tree of Hope event is a Covid casualty - again

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's annual Tree of Hope tree lighting will be virtual for the second straight year as another surge in Covid-19 cases causes Roswell Park, and many other institutions, to adjust operations to limit the spread.
"The cancer patient population we care for as a comprehensive cancer center is more vulnerable to Covid-19, and more likely to become severely ill from it," Roswell Park said in a statement.
"We continue to take proactive steps to keep our campus safe. Therefore, Roswell Park’s annual Tree of Hope tree lighting will be virtual. In the face of the increased Covid cases in our region, we continue to urge our staff and our patients to practice caution and safety in everything they do," the statement said.
The Tree of Hope ceremony, which in a normal year lures hundreds of attendees, is scheduled for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and will be televised on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2).
Amid the rise in cases, Roswell Park's annual Courage of Carly Holiday party also will be a drive-thru event this year "so that we can get the toys to our kids," President and CEO Candace S. Johnson wrote in an email to employees Wednesday morning that was reviewed by The Buffalo News.
In her email, Johnson also said nearly 60 Roswell Park employees have tested positive for the coronavirus "in recent weeks." In the email, she urges Roswell Park employees to get the Covid-19 booster shot.
"Covid-19 vaccine boosters are our best hope for strengthening our immune systems so we can continue to be here for those who count on us – our patients, our families and loved ones, our colleagues," Johnson wrote.
She also urged Roswell Park's 3,700 employees to wear masks any time they interact with those outside their households.
"Keep your activities limited and careful," Johnson wrote. "It's the best way to demonstrate your love and concern for those around you."
