Roswell Park undertakes rehab and expansion of historic Fruit Belt house for new outreach center

For years, the century-old gray-shingle house on Michigan Avenue – across from a parking ramp on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus – has sat virtually abandoned in the middle of the block between Virginia and Carlton streets.

It was purchased by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center more than seven years ago, along with adjacent parcels on both sides. But after agreeing not to demolish it, the hospital didn't have a plan for what to do with it.

That's about to change. Working with state officials and several neighborhood leaders, Roswell Park will rehab and reuse the historic 1,300-square-foot house at 907 Michigan, while constructing a modern addition to the south that will more than double its size to 3,100 square feet. The hospital will acquire two tiny parcels from the city at the corner of Michigan and Virginia, to round out the $3 million project.

The half-acre site will become the new home of the hospital's Community Outreach and Engagement Team, serving as a base for public events and programs, while providing a more welcoming "alternate front-door" for the hospital's efforts to connect with the community and promote healthy outcomes.

It could also host the hospital's Community Advisory Board and survivor groups, non-clinical research studies, and a resource library. Health educators can consult with people who drop-in with concerns or questions.

"For as long as this department has been around, we’ve been hidden in Roswell. So we’re looking at this as a home base," said Nikia Clark, the hospital's community relations coordinator and program manager, who helps lead the Community Outreach and Engagement team.

A 700-square-foot conference room, along with an outdoor garden and plaza, will offer expanded space for block clubs, neighborhood groups or other nonprofits to hold gatherings during off-hours – even for such activities as yoga, line dancing, nutrition classes or poetry readings.

That will promote collaboration and interaction with the historic neighborhood around it, by inviting people to come in.

Roswell officials have held 13 conversations with residents and leaders of the Fruit Belt, who are pleased that the house is being kept and restored.

The project has support from leaders of the Fruit Belt/McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force, the Fruit Belt Coalition and the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, as well as Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

But the hospital still has to overcome some skepticism and resistance from longtime neighborhood advocates – not over the plan for the house itself but regarding a perceived lack of respect that the neighborhood has long felt from Roswell and the rest of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Advocates say the community needs a real community center, not just a conference room.

"It doesn’t exactly scream Fruit Belt," said Dennice Barr, president of the Fruit Belt Advisory Council. "It looks like the medical campus, and that’s a problem. ... Why does it always have to cost us something?" "

The rehab project – with $2 million in state funding – represents an attempt by Roswell to improve its relationship with the Fruit Belt, while bolstering its community health initiatives that it must perform as an obligation under its National Cancer Institute designation. At the same time, it helps to address lingering questions about what to do with the house – which was built in 1878 but was later extended in the rear twice – and the surrounding vacant land.

"For a long time we’ve done a good job of taking care of one side of Michigan," said James Kennedy, vice president of government affairs at Roswell. "This is recognizing that to be on Michigan Avenue is a responsibility and you should be thoughtful about taking care of both sides."

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.