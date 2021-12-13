Roswell Park starts construction on $23 million Amherst cancer center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding in Amherst to bring its services closer to its patients.

Officials broke ground Monday on the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, which will be the cancer center's first new-build outside of its downtown Buffalo campus.

The $23 million center, at 203 Park Club Lane, will measure 26,000 square feet across two stories and is slated to open in 2023, expected to provide a hub for cancer patients north of Buffalo.

The new center is being named after Bieler, CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, in recognition of a "significant gift" made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

"I truly believe that this comprehensive care unit provided by folks at Roswell Park is worth bringing to the patients who need it," Bieler said Monday. "This new and expanded center will be no exception, bringing top-notch care and world-class clinicians to Amherst and the communities north of Buffalo.”