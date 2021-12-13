Roswell Park starts construction on $23 million Amherst cancer center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding in Amherst to bring its services closer to its patients.
Officials broke ground Monday on the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, which will be the cancer center's first new-build outside of its downtown Buffalo campus.
The $23 million center, at 203 Park Club Lane, will measure 26,000 square feet across two stories and is slated to open in 2023, expected to provide a hub for cancer patients north of Buffalo.
The new center is being named after Bieler, CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, in recognition of a "significant gift" made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.
"I truly believe that this comprehensive care unit provided by folks at Roswell Park is worth bringing to the patients who need it," Bieler said Monday. "This new and expanded center will be no exception, bringing top-notch care and world-class clinicians to Amherst and the communities north of Buffalo.”
For Roswell Park, the new center fits into the organization's initiatives in recent years to get more cancer care into communities across the state. Roswell Park President and CEO Candace Johnson said more than 44% of the cancer center's patients come from communities north of Buffalo.
"We have to be where our patients are," she said.
"Driving into Buffalo sometimes is a challenge," Johnson said. "They want to get treated in their neighborhoods. They want to be able to drive a short distance to get chemotherapy, or maybe to have a scan."
Roswell Park says the Park Club Lane location will serve as a hub for cancer patients in and around Buffalo's northern suburbs. The services offered there will include clinical trials, screening, diagnostics and chemotherapy.
Once the Scott Bieler Amherst Center is complete, Roswell Park plans to close its facility at 100 College Parkway in Amherst and transfer those services to the new building.
Some additional services, currently only available at Roswell Park's downtown Buffalo campus, also will be offered at the new facility, including imaging services, on-site lab work and pharmacy services, clinical trials and an expanded list of sub-specialty care.
Patients of the neighboring Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Northtowns and Breast Care of Western WNY sites, at 199 Park Club Lane, also will be able to use the services at the new building once it is complete.
