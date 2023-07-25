Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has come under scrutiny after a series of employee discrimination lawsuits in recent years, its refusal to release a diversity report and the resignation of its longtime board chair after allegations of racism were leveled against his development company.

Now, Western New York’s premier cancer hospital is looking to hire a public relations firm to promote its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The contract has an estimated value of $50,000 to $500,000 over a period of three to five years, according to an advertisement posted Friday on the state’s contracting website, though specific terms will be ironed out with the winning bidder.

In the posting – interested firms must apply by Aug. 11 – Roswell Park said it is “seeking to engage expertise in a proactive communications and activation plan that highlights its values, initiatives, and commitment to providing equitable, inclusive, and culturally competent employment opportunities, patient care and education.”

“By doing so,” the listing continues, “the cancer center can build trust and relationships with historically marginalized and underserved communities, enhance patient experiences, attract diverse talent, align with ethical and legal requirements and support the overall health and well-being of the community it serves.”

Roswell Park, which has made a number of recent moves geared toward diversity, equity and inclusion, said in a statement that it is seeking the services of a communications agency to complement the work of its small employee communications staff. Further, the cancer center said it routinely contracts with specialists who work in tandem with employee teams on ongoing and new projects.

The posting also comes after several stories in recent months from The Buffalo News and the Investigative Post website outlining a history of discrimination lawsuits against the cancer center as well as Roswell Park’s efforts to address those accusations largely behind closed doors.

At least 15 former employees have filed lawsuits since 2015 that accuse the public-benefit corporation of discrimination based on race, gender or disability. The cancer center paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of those cases, The News found through a public records request.

As concerns grew about the treatment of employees of color at Roswell Park, its board of directors in 2021 hired an outside law firm to advise a newly formed board diversity committee.

The Cozen O’Connor law firm completed its report last year and shared its findings with board members in a private meeting. But Roswell Park and its board have refused to make this report public and have rejected public-records requests from The News for the document.

Roswell Park hired a firm to investigate allegations of racism. It's kept the findings secret After Roswell Park received an anonymous letter raising concerns about how its employees of color were treated, it hired an outside firm to investigate. The hospital won't release the findings.

That’s despite state Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald telling The News last month that “Roswell Park should look long and hard about releasing it to the public.” The state health commissioner gets a seat on Roswell Park’s board, and McDonald has decided to have Deputy Commissioner Johanne Morne, who leads the Health Department’s Office of Health Equity and Human Rights, represent him at those meetings.

The Roswell Park board discussed the Cozen O’Connor report at a special meeting June 20, though it occurred in executive session, according to the meeting agenda. When asked Monday if it had any plans to release the report, even in redacted form, Roswell Park said it is “not able to address any matter that is subject to attorney-client privilege.”

The board is now led by Leecia Eve, a Buffalo native and politically connected attorney who was named interim board chair by Gov. Kathy Hochul after longtime board chair Michael L. Joseph resigned in mid-May after his company was named in a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Eve is the first woman and first person of color to serve in the post. Roswell Park responded to questions The News sent to Eve on Monday, while the governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

‘More equitable, diverse institution’

The cancer center has focused on boosting its community outreach and engagement, seeking to reach historically underserved populations in Western New York.

Those efforts include Roswell Park’s new mobile lung cancer screening unit, which hit the streets last fall and aims to increase access to lung cancer screening, as well as its upcoming Community Outreach & Engagement Building at 907 Michigan Ave. in the Fruit Belt.

“Sometimes, I think, people don’t know how much we do in the community,” Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson said following a community screening presentation during the cancer center’s last board meeting June 29.

At that meeting, Johnson also formally introduced to the board one of the cancer center’s most recent executive hires: Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, the former Buffalo deputy mayor who started June 26 as chief diversity officer and senior vice president.

Buffalo deputy mayor joining Roswell Park as chief diversity officer Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney will have a senior leadership position at Roswell Park and have influence on initiatives across the organization, the cancer center said Tuesday.

Roswell Park initiated plans more than a year ago to recruit an executive for that role, which meant dozens of meetings over the course of several months before the search committee decided to hire Rodriguez-Dabney, Eve said at the board meeting.

“We cannot view DEI as something on the side,” Eve said. “It should be part of the core of who we are.”

Rodriguez-Dabney spoke to the board for roughly 15 minutes, describing diversity, equity and inclusion as a “relationship discipline” rather than simply compliance or human resources.

She laid out a first 100-day plan, starting with aligning a vision across the organization, establishing a list of a priorities, building a team, identifying and addressing pain points and developing a communication plan. And Rodriguez-Dabney already has made a hire: Dr. John J. Hannibal IV, who previously worked for the City of Buffalo, has been appointed deputy chief diversity officer, Roswell Park confirmed Monday.

By day 101 in her role, Rodriguez-Dabney said she wants to hand Johnson and the board a “data-driven way to assess what the path will be to gain the desired outcomes.”

“In order to succeed, in order to change, in order to make headway in the DEI space, accountability is the holy grail of success,” Rodriguez-Dabney said. “If we’re not doing something right, if people are not doing something right, we need to be held accountable and we need to hold those people accountable, so that we can actually effectuate change.”

But, she noted, it will take buy-in across the organization and she will need the support and help of the board and leadership to make progress.