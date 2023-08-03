Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Thursday released a diversity report that hospital officials had refused to publicly share for months.

The cancer center's Board of Directors voted behind closed doors at a special meeting to release the 43-page document prepared, at the board's request, by the Cozen O'Connor law firm.

The report found current and former employees didn't believe that hospital leadership was committed to confronting discrimination and that complaints about unfair treatment would not be properly addressed, according to a copy posted Thursday afternoon to the hospital's website.

Roswell Park spending up to $500,000 on PR firm focused on diversity, equity and inclusion Western New York's premier cancer institution is looking to hire a public relations firm to promote its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, a contract with an estimated value of $50,000 to $500,000 over a term of three to five years.

Every board member who attended the meeting voted in favor of releasing the report, which was unredacted except for hiding the names and identifying characteristics of employees who spoke to the lawyers preparing the report, board Chair Leecia Eve told The Buffalo News.

"Bigotry, bias and bullying has no place at Roswell Park. It is not the Roswell way. And it cannot, and it will not, be tolerated. Full stop," Eve said during a meeting Thursday afternoon with The News' editorial board.

Roswell Park board members and hospital leaders had previously rejected public records requests from The News seeking the release of the report. They argued the document was a privileged communication from the hospital's attorneys and stressed the need to keep confidential the statements made by Roswell Park employees.

The board had hired Cozen O'Connor in March 2021 and the firm finished the report in April 2022.

Cozen O'Connor states in the opening pages that it interviewed 14 employees and reviewed thousands of pages of documents in the course of preparing the report. Most of the pages of the report have the word "Confidential" stretched across them in large font.

"Based on our review of the relevant documents and interviews, we conclude that substantial changes need to be made to Roswell Park's existing policies and procedures regarding the reporting process for discrimination and related complaints," the report states.

The lawyers call the system in place at the time a "well-intentioned but ineffectual patchwork quilt" of procedures that aren't easy to follow.

Further, the report states, several of the current and former employees who were interviewed cited "a lack of commitment by Roswell Park's leadership to meaningfully confront issues of discrimination" and a general belief that complaints about mistreatment will not be addressed.

Former employees had filed at least 15 lawsuits over the past eight years accusing hospital officials of racial, gender and other discrimination, a News review of state and federal court records found.

Roswell Park has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of those lawsuits, according to legal filings obtained through a public records request.

Eve did not go into detail on why Roswell Park's Board of Directors changed course. Any discussion or debate among board members on the question of releasing the report at the special meeting took place in executive session.

Eve, a veteran lobbyist, took the helm of the board in mid-May from Michael Joseph, the longtime chair who resigned after his company was named in a racial discrimination lawsuit.

She is the first woman and first person of color to serve as board chair.

Eve was joined in her meeting with The News by Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, the hospital's new senior vice president and chief diversity officer, and Laurel DiBrog, a senior vice president and chief marketing and communication officer.

The report can be found here: https://www.roswellpark.org/diversity. Visitors must watch a video from Rodriguez-Dabney before seeing the report, which is posted in a manner that limits the ability to download the document.

This is a developing news story. Please come back for updates.