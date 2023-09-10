After several years of planning and roughly 18 months of construction, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center opens its new Amherst hub to patients Monday.

The two-story, 30,000-square-foot Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, at 203 Park Club Lane, is the cancer center's first new-build outside of its downtown Buffalo campus.

"We are overjoyed to open the doors on this beautiful building and offer Roswell Park patients even more convenient access to our world-class experts and quality care," Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson said in a statement Thursday, following a grand opening event for the $23 million facility.

The new center brings Roswell Park closer to a large portion of its patient base: Johnson has previously said that more than 44% of the cancer center's patients come from communities north of Buffalo. At the same time, the new facility also bolsters Roswell Park's outpatient services as more care continues to shift outside of hospital walls.

Named after major Roswell Park donor Scott Bieler, CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, the new center will offer appointments with experts in breast medicine, dermatology, genitourinary medicine, gynecology, lymphoma, thoracic medicine, thoracic surgery and cancer survivorship. Patients also will have access to a pharmacy, infusion center, phlebotomy, lab testing and imaging services.

Those services, the cancer center said, also will be available to patients of Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Northtowns and Breast Cancer of Western New York, two Roswell Park Care Network practices that lease space in the 31,000-square-foot building next door at 199 Park Club Lane.

In a statement, Bieler said the "purpose of this new facility is to bring hope and provide a solution" to those who face a cancer diagnosis.

"It was built to hopefully extend life to all who enter it," he said.

Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said the opening fits into efforts to develop a medical spine in the town and "bring much-needed services closer to patients north of Buffalo and surrounding communities."

The Scott Bieler Amherst Center is the latest medical project for Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which also is developing the $63 million, 160,000-square-foot 716 Health, expected to become a destination for orthopedics and sports medicine in a location adjacent to the Northtown Center ice rink.

Both projects benefited from tax breaks from the town: up to $3.7 million for the 716 Health project and $393,750 for the Scott Bieler Amherst Center.

Ciminelli currently owns 199 and 203 Park Club Lane, though President and CEO Paul F. Ciminelli told The Buffalo News last month that "there's a couple potential buyers for the whole complex."

During a special Roswell Park board of directors meeting on June 20, board members discussed potentially making a cash offer to purchase the real estate at 203 Park Club Lane, meeting minutes show.