Roswell Park opens expanded center for patients with head, neck cancers

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Tuesday reopened an expanded care center where patients with head and neck cancers can get the specialty treatment they need in a single location.

The Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology and Dental Center is a 12,600-square-foot outpatient care center that serves patients with all cancers of the head and neck, such as thyroid, throat, nose and sinus cavity cancers.

It's located on the third floor of Roswell Park's main hospital.

Cancers of the head and neck are especially challenging for patients because they affect the organs involved in eating, expression, social interaction and appearance, Roswell officials said. The new care center is designed around the treatments, services and supportive care that patients need for optimal care and quality of life.

At this center, patients have access to oncology treatments, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, and maxillofacial, dental and speech pathology services.

"Cancer patients have complex oral health needs that are best met through extensive interaction across the full clinical care team," Roswell Park Chair of Oral Oncology Dr. Mukund Seshadri said. "This beautiful new center gives our dental providers the ability to work closely with medical, surgical and radiation oncologists and speech and language pathologists to ensure that our patients get the best care possible."

"We see how this collaborative model helps our patients to quickly regain their quality of life following cancer treatment," he said.

Roswell Park has also partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to allow plastic surgeons in training to complete clinical rotations at the new center.

The renovation was funded by donations from former Moog CEO Robert T. Brady and his wife, Ann, along with Bernard Weisbond.