Buffalo, meet Eddy.

Eddy is Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's new mobile lung cancer screening unit – the size of a tractor-trailer – and its mission is in its name: "Early Detection Driven to You."

The unit's goal – and the reason last year's state budget provided $4 million for this ongoing mobile outreach program – is to increase access to lung cancer screening, particularly in underserved and high-risk communities. By bringing lung cancer screening directly to residents, the hope is the program could save lives, mitigate health inequities by reducing cancer's burden on urban, rural and minority communities and also advance public health.

"We wanted this lifesaving cancer screening easier, more accessible and equitable," Roswell President and CEO Candace S. Johnson said. "We want everyone who should be screened to get screened. We have a tremendous opportunity here to save a lot of lives."

The potential is there: In New York, only 6% of those eligible for lung cancer screening actually get screened.

Because of that, many lung cancer patients have advanced and difficult-to-treat disease by the time they're diagnosed.

Further, according to Roswell, Black Americans have a higher risk of developing lung cancer and are 18% less likely than the white population to be diagnosed early.

"Lung cancer is the biggest cancer killer," said Mary Reid, Roswell's chief of cancer screening, survivorship and mentorship. "It kills more people than all the other major cancers combined, and it doesn't have to be that way."

Eddy got rolling in Western New York in the fall, getting started by screening Buffalo firefighters as it got the word out to community members. As of late January, Roswell's Eddy had screened nearly 300 Western New Yorkers.

Increasing access

Jessica Leone started with Roswell Park in October as a health education specialist, specifically hired for the Eddy initiative.

Leone received her master's of public health from Daemen University, interested in boosting access to health care services and addressing health inequities.

So traveling aboard Eddy isn't a bad spot to be.

"We're actually bringing this unit to the community, which is something that is awesome," Leone said. "We're increasing access, increasing education around it. There's a lot of stigma around lung cancer, so just educating, making sure we're known in the community, and we have a good focus on health equity."

Leone is typically joined aboard Eddy by three other employees: registered nurse Tara Polilla, physician assistant Cheryl Raczyk and CT technologist Desire Dienstbier.

"We'll be traveling together, and we're really getting to know each other very well," Leone said.

Eligibility

An entire patient visit aboard Eddy only takes about 20 minutes, and most of that is centered around conversations and education.

The actual low-dose CT screening – done by a massive Phillips Healthcare machine that takes up about one-third of Eddy's interior – only takes a couple minutes.

From there, the scans are shipped to Roswell's mothership on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to be read. And within a week, Eddy staff calls patients to let them know the results and schedule follow-ups – on this day in December, calls were handled by Polilla and Raczyk.

As for who should be screened and is eligible for lung cancer, patients must have a history of cancer of the lung, esophagus, head or neck or they must meet three criteria: be between the ages of 50 and 79, have a 20 pack/years of smoking history and must have smoked within the last 15 years.

Residents who are interested can visit roswellpark.org/eddy and fill out a form to see if they qualify. If they do, Roswell schedules an appointment with them.

Eddy's future

Reid said the cancer center has built "the dream team" for its Eddy initiative.

Over time, it will be about reaching as many people as possible, from eight-county Western New York to beyond.

"We have eight counties that we focus on, but this needs to cover the state," Reid said. "We know there's counties with a huge burden of lung cancer, and a lot of it has to do with access."

According to Roswell, more than 36% of New York State residents living in counties with the highest rates of lung cancer deaths have to drive at least an hour to get access to a low-dose CT scan.

So it's a good thing Eddy is on wheels.