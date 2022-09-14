Roswell Park heads to Washington to address need for more lung cancer screening

Colleen Medvin feels like cancer screening saved her life.

Last year, after finding out a lung nodule had grown, her primary doctor referred her to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she had a low-dose CT scan that found she had lung cancer. A pre-surgery scan also delivered unfortunate news: She had breast cancer, too.

But there was good news: Both cancers were diagnosed early and could be handled through surgery.

"I can’t believe how lucky I got," said Medvin, a wife, mother of three and secretary at Ken-Ton School District. "At first, I was like, 'Wow, why am I getting diagnosed with two cancers? Something's up, something's wrong. What did I do wrong?' But to be honest with you, I really got lucky."

Medvin joined Roswell Park officials in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, where the Buffalo institution and Florida-based Moffitt Cancer Center spoke to congressional staffers to highlight the importance of detecting lung cancer, in particular, as early as possible.

One of the goals: ensuring lung cancer screening is a major component in the Cancer Moonshot initiative, which the Biden administration reignited in February with an emphasis on diagnosing cancer sooner, preventing cancer and addressing the inequities that result in many communities not having the same access to screenings, diagnostics and treatment.

Mary Reid, chief of cancer screening, survivorship and mentorship at Roswell Park, noted only 5.7% of those eligible for lung cancer screening actually get screened in the United States. Compare that with about half of eligible people who get screened for colorectal cancer. In addition, with breast cancer screening, Reid said about 80% of women across Roswell's coverage territory get a mammogram.

And the cost of those low lung cancer screening numbers are clear.

If every one of the 14.5 million people in this country eligible for lung cancer screening actually got scanned, 60,000 lives could be saved every year, Reid said.

"Increasing lung cancer screening means early detection, and it means less deaths," she said.

And it also comes with a big cost savings: If New York could get 70% of lung cancers diagnosed early, that would save $195 million annually in the state, with $100 million of that coming from Medicaid, Reid said.

Dr. Jhanelle Gray, chair of Moffitt's Department of Thoracic Oncology, broke that down on a monthly basis: Stage IV (the most severe) lung cancer costs $21,441 a month, while Stage I (the least severe) costs $7,239 a month.

Getting more people screened for lung cancer, Reid said, also boils to expanding access to residents living in underserved urban and rural settings. She outlined recommended changes in public policy, such as implementing a national education campaign, expanding Medicaid coverage with no copay, removing preauthorization requirements and developing quality measures.

Closer to home, Roswell Park also will soon launch its lung cancer mobile screening unit called EDDY, or Early Detection Driven to You, to bring screening into neighborhoods. That mobile unit, which resembles a tractor-trailer and received $4 million in state funding, will travel to Buffalo's East and West sides as well as Orleans County and the Southern Tier, Reid noted.

For Medvin, a former smoker, she hopes more people decide to get screened for lung cancer, which experts said Wednesday takes less than 1 minute with no preparation required.

After her surgery, Medvin said she went home the next day and was walking three days later. She now returns to Roswell every six months to have scans done and meet with her doctor.

"I think if I didn't have the CT scan and I would have been dealing with Stage IV lung cancer, I don't even know if I would be here right now," she said.