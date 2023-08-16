Since launching in May 2019, the Roswell Park Care Network has expanded the cancer center's geographic reach and pushed it into new markets such as Long Island, Watertown and Schenectady.

But the Care Network's latest growth is much closer to home, with Roswell Park tightening its grip on its core market.

Roswell Park Care Network's newest location is at 2150 Wehrle Drive in Amherst, which opened to patients Aug. 1 and offers general urology, advanced diagnostics, treatment options and personalized care plans.

The new location is led by Dr. John L. DeBerry III, a general urology specialist who recently joined the Care Network after three decades of practicing in the region. Like other Care Network locations, DeBerry will collaborate with specialists and experts at the main Roswell Park campus in downtown Buffalo.

The community physician practice is leasing the space from 2150 Wehrle Drive LLC, which records show is owned by developer Dr. Gregory F. Daniel, who also is a member of Roswell Park's board of directors.

As part of the same announcement Tuesday, Roswell Park said its Care Network practice in Niagara Falls has relocated from a downtown location on 4th Street to a newly renovated and larger space at 10175 Niagara Falls Blvd. That move, Roswell Park said, will bring together specialized cancer and general urology services under one roof.

What's driving Roswell Park's expansion across New York? The Roswell Park Care Network now has more than a dozen locations: six community practices and a growing roster of affiliated sites at existing health care facilities.

Including the addition of a location at 23 N. Main St. in Middleport within the last year, the Care Network now has 16 locations – a mix of community practices as well as partnerships and affiliations with existing health systems such as Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Upper Allegheny Health System and Catholic Health of Long Island.

The Care Network allows patients to be treated closer to where they live, but it also is an important business strategy for Roswell Park, helping it build a pipeline of patients – and revenue – that it otherwise might not reach.

RPCI Oncology, the entity that owns the community physician practices within the network, has seen an increase in net patient revenues in recent years, logging about $60.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, and $53.1 million in the prior fiscal year, according to Roswell Park's most recent annual financial statements.

"The growth of these services, especially urology, further complements our existing community-based programs across the region," said Dr. Thomas Schwaab, a urologist and Roswell Park's chief of strategy, business development and outreach. "We continue to leverage our world-class expertise and resources to ensure that Care Network patients have access to Roswell Park-quality care close to home."

The cancer center also announced that Schwaab is joining the staff at Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Southtowns, another Care Network member. Schwaab, who also provides care at Roswell Park's main campus, will initially see patients one Wednesday per month at the Southtowns location in Orchard Park.