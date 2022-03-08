One of the solutions they came up with: Look beyond Western New York for new patients. Then-President and CEO Dr. Donald L. Trump – no, not that Donald Trump – said at the time the answer was forging ties with smaller hospitals across the state, which could bring more complex cases to the mothership.

That's exactly what's happened, driving the need for more beds at the Buffalo hospital.

Roswell has seen a more than 30% increase in patients coming from medically underserved areas over the last five years, according to state documents. In addition, it has seen growth in referrals through the Roswell Park Care Network, the statewide alliance of affiliates it continues to build.

Another reason: Over the last five years, Roswell has seen a 46% surge in the number of patients coming to Buffalo with stage 3 and 4 cancers, the most severe.

In addition, more available therapies are requiring inpatient care, Roswell said in its application to the state.