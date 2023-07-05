Two projects totaling $32 million in private-sector investment in West Seneca and Tonawanda received more than $1.37 million in combined tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to support a new pasta production line and manufacturing of renewable natural gas equipment, respectively.

Rosina Food Products wants to expand its existing pasta manufacturing plant at 75 Empire Drive with a 12,000-square-foot addition to accommodate a new ravioli production line, while also renovating and reconfiguring some office space in the former Lender's Bagels bakery building-turned-warehouse to provide room for employee welfare areas.

It also plans to renovate a vacant former Lifetime Health medical facility at 130 Empire Drive into an office building for employees displaced by the manufacturing expansion, and to handle future administrative growth. That includes future research and development, supply chain, sales, marketing and its Rosina University training.

The $16 million project – including $7 million for the building addition and $6 million for equipment – received $455,000 in sales tax breaks, $218,789 in property tax savings and $75,000 in mortgage-recording tax relief. The company plans to retain 274 jobs at the site while creating 15 new ones. In all, it employs 617 at all of its Western New York locations.

Stark Technologies, which is known for helping developers and landlords to manage more than 10,000 buildings and properties nationwide more efficiently, also designs and manufactures renewable energy equipment that processes dirty methane from landfills, farms, food waste and waste-water treatment facilities into clean gas.

As demand for renewable natural gas and battery energy storage systems is increasing, the company's capacity in its current 30,000-square-foot facility is limited because of production space and ceiling heights.

So, it plans to quadruple the space for its renewables division and move it from Lancaster to Tonawanda, where it is acquiring a 125,000-square-foot former Alfa-Laval warehouse and production facility at 91 and 189 Sawyer Ave. The building has 30-foot ceilings and two 20-ton cranes that will allow Stark to make much larger and heavier equipment of 40 feet by 12 feet by 12 feet, weighing 40,000 to 50,000 pounds.

The $16.3 million purchase and renovation project received $371,875 in sales tax breaks and $82,500 in mortgage-recording tax relief. The company employs 750 in all, including 300 in Western New York, and plans to add 120 jobs by doubling its engineering and design staff.

"These are the types of projects that the IDA should be incentivizing," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. "For the investment that the IDA is making, we’re getting a huge bang for our buck."