Less than two months after buying the former Lifetime Medical Group building on Empire Drive, Rosina Food Products is planning to renovate about 15,000 square feet of the building for some of its offices.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That's necessary in part because the company also plans to expand its pasta manufacturing plant by 12,000 square feet to put in a second new automated ravioli production line, and to renovate some current office space to create a cafeteria, locker rooms and other "welfare" areas for its production employees. Together, that will displace some office workers from the factory at 75 Empire into the 38,000-square-foot office space at 130 Empire.

The $16 million project will enable the company to produce another 30 million pounds of ravioli, which will require hiring at least 15 more workers while retaining 224 current employees. The new building could house nearly 60 office employees from across the street and from another building in Cheektowaga.

The company is seeking more than $530,000 in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. Without the subsidies, the company said it would continue to outsource ravioli production with an out-of-state co-packer.

"Rosina is a privately held corporation with limited financial resources," the company wrote, citing its construction of a $73 million protein frozen food manufacturing plant at 3100 Clinton St. in West Seneca 15 months ago. "Rosina has limited capacity to take on more debt ... especially in a time of economic uncertainty and rapidly rising inflation and interest rates."

.

The medical office building at 130 Empire was built in the 1970s, with later expansions through the 1990s. It was occupied by Rochester-based Lifetime Health and Excellus Health Plan and then other medical offices, but has been vacant since February 2015. Rosina bought it in April for $1.3 million.

Rosina plans to spend $8 million to renovate and expand the pasta plant, with another $6 million for the ravioli processing machinery. It will spend another $2 million to partially renovate the office building, which will house five to 10 employees from 75 Empire and another 42 to 47 workers who would transfer from another facility at 75 Industrial Parkway in Cheektowaga over the next two years.

If approved, work would begin July 1 and finish by October 2024.

"Without this expansion, Rosina would be forced to either open a new facility, purchase an existing pasta operation, or outsource the additional capacity, any one of which could be located outside of New York State," officials wrote. "Although we are committed to Western New York, we may have to consider expanding outside of New York State to remain competitive with ravioli competitors."