Rosina acquires Mama Lucia meatball brand
Rosina acquires Mama Lucia meatball brand

Rosina Food Products

Rosina Food Products has acquired the Mama Lucia meatball brand. 

 News file photo

Rosina Food Products has fortified its meatball lineup, acquiring the Mama Lucia brand of frozen retail meatballs from Quaker Maid Meats. 

"This acquisition is consistent with the company’s strategic plan for growth and the products are consistent with our core capabilities," said Frank Corigliano, executive vice president of Rosina.

Terms of the deal were not announced. 

Rosina has a production facility in Cheektowaga and is preparing to open a second production plant, in West Seneca next month.

Mama Lucia meatballs are sold mainly in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest, in supermarkets, military commissaries and dollar stores, according to Rosina. Quaker Maid Meats is based in Reading, Pa.

Rosina said the Mama Lucia brand will complement its other brands, which are sold under the names Rosina, Celentano and Italian Village.

Matt Glynn

