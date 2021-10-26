 Skip to main content
Rolling series of closures to hit LaSalle Park next year during redevelopment
Get ready for a rolling series of closures of significant portions of LaSalle Park on the West Side, starting next year, as construction begins on its transformation into the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

City officials and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. are gearing up for the $50 million project to begin in early 2022, after a construction manager is selected for the project in the coming months.

Work is expected to focus initially on construction of a new pedestrian bridge connecting the park with the adjacent neighborhood, which will require closing a section of the park, said Andrew Rabb, Buffalo's deputy commissioner for parks and recreation.

However, the project will also entail major changes to the rest of the park as well, triggering closings of other areas in phases. The Col. Ward Pumping Station will remain open, and the pool, splash pad and skate park will still be accessible to the public. But plans include new roads, seawall and shoreline, landscaping and utilities, as well as other features. 

"Eventually, a significant portion of the park is going to require closing. This is a complete overhaul of the existing park," Rabb said.

Most athletic fields also will be relocated and redone, forcing sports activities to move elsewhere for the time being.

The University at Buffalo Regional Institute, which is currently handling community engagement and outreach for the initiative, will host a public meeting Nov. 10.

