A Rochester startup creating free photographic prints supported by advertisers is coming to the Buffalo market.

Frintz’s Buffalo presence is expected to create 10 to 20 jobs, according to officials who spoke Wednesday at the Zenger Group, a commercial printing and direct mail manufacturer in Tonawanda.

The startup is led by president and CEO William Testa, an entrepreneur with more than 35 years in the printing industry, and the creator of Frintz’s patents, Gustavo Paz-Pujalt, who formerly ran Kodak’s digital-imaging technologies.

Frintz, headquartered at Atlantic Avenue in Rochester, attracts advertisers and connects them to a high-quality print ordered by a consumer so that the print is free.

Photos are attached to printed advertisements, which can be separated from an image by a perforated seam. The prints are delivered by mail.

A portion of the company’s revenue goes to several charities and social causes, and a tree is planted where a consumer chooses for each packet ordered.

Bryan Carr, former vice president of production at The Buffalo News, is in charge of the Buffalo Niagara market. Zenger will do the printing locally. Zenger CEO Steve Zenger said the Frintz work will likely lead to additional hiring.