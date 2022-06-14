Rochester digital currency company to open Buffalo office with ACV co-founder at head

A Rochester cryptocurrency and blockchain firm will open a new office in Buffalo led by a prolific Western New York tech entrepreneur.

Dan Magnuszewski was named chief technology officer of Foundry, a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking. The company was founded in Rochester in 2019 and Magnuszewski will lead its expansion into Buffalo.

Magnuszewski is a co-founder and former CTO of ACV, considered Western New York's most successful startup company. The online vehicle auction platform is Buffalo's first unicorn – a startup company valued at more than $1 billion – and went public on the stock exchange in March 2021.

Magnuszewski worked as CTO of ACV until last fall, then moved into an advisory role. He announced earlier this month he was leaving the company.

In his new role, Magnuszewski said he is excited to "make Western New York a booming tech hub for cryptocurrency."

"I’m inspired to keep moving Buffalo and Western New York forward as I set out on my next endeavor," he said.

In addition to his work with ACV, Magnuszewski also led one of Western New York's first technology incubators, Z80 Labs, and has been an active angel investor in many growing startups.

Foundry will open a downtown Buffalo office later this year, according to the company.

The expansion will bring new technology jobs to Western New York in fields like computer science and software engineering. The company plans to hire talent from local universities, as it did in Rochester.

