 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester digital currency company to open Buffalo office with ACV co-founder at head

  • Updated
  • 0
Dan Magnuszewski

Dan Magnuszewski was named chief technology officer of Foundry, a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking.
Support this work for $1 a month

A Rochester cryptocurrency and blockchain firm will open a new office in Buffalo led by a prolific Western New York tech entrepreneur.

Dan Magnuszewski was named chief technology officer of Foundry, a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking. The company was founded in Rochester in 2019 and Magnuszewski will lead its expansion into Buffalo.

Magnuszewski is a co-founder and former CTO of ACV, considered Western New York's most successful startup company. The online vehicle auction platform is Buffalo's first unicorn – a startup company valued at more than $1 billion – and went public on the stock exchange in March 2021. 

Magnuszewski worked as CTO of ACV until last fall, then moved into an advisory role. He announced earlier this month he was leaving the company.

In his new role, Magnuszewski said he is excited to "make Western New York a booming tech hub for cryptocurrency."

People are also reading…

"I’m inspired to keep moving Buffalo and Western New York forward as I set out on my next endeavor," he said. 

In addition to his work with ACV, Magnuszewski also led one of Western New York's first technology incubators, Z80 Labs, and has been an active angel investor in many growing startups. 

Foundry will open a downtown Buffalo office later this year, according to the company. 

The expansion will bring new technology jobs to Western New York in fields like computer science and software engineering. The company plans to hire talent from local universities, as it did in Rochester. 

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caregiver shortage: 'No pool of people to pull from now'

Caregiver shortage: 'No pool of people to pull from now'

The crisis has led to a broad, high-profile push to increase wages for home care workers in New York, and, in the process, elevate the visibility of an industry that allows millions of people to avoid nursing homes and age with dignity.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News