Rocco Termini sues lender on four of his properties over loan penalties and late fees

Buffalo developer Rocco Termini is suing the lender that administers the mortgages on four of his local properties - including the Hotel @ the Lafayette - in an effort to force the company to drop penalty interest and late fees from the first months of the pandemic.

Termini and his affiliated companies are accusing the New York City-based nonprofit lender, Community Preservation Corp., of violating its loan agreements and acting in bad faith toward him - both before and immediately after the start of the pandemic.

Termini alleges that the lender refused to accept partial payments for three months from an alternate source, as allowed under the loan terms.

As a result, Termini asserts that CPC assessed more than $650,000 in late fees and penalty interest on the properties, including over $250,000 just on Lafayette - even though, Termini said in court papers, he later paid CPC the full amount he owed in principal and regular interest.