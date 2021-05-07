 Skip to main content
Rocco Termini sues lender on four of his properties over loan penalties and late fees
Rocco Termini sues lender on four of his properties over loan penalties and late fees

1009415737-Hotel-@-the-Lafayette-38-Cantillon

A look inside the Hotel @ The Lafayette, which developer Rocco Termini renovated with the help of historic tax credits. 

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

Buffalo developer Rocco Termini is suing the lender that administers the mortgages on four of his local properties - including the Hotel @ the Lafayette - in an effort to force the company to drop penalty interest and late fees from the first months of the pandemic.

Termini and his affiliated companies are accusing the New York City-based nonprofit lender, Community Preservation Corp., of violating its loan agreements and acting in bad faith toward him - both before and immediately after the start of the pandemic.

Termini alleges that the lender refused to accept partial payments for three months from an alternate source, as allowed under the loan terms.

As a result, Termini asserts that CPC assessed more than $650,000 in late fees and penalty interest on the properties, including over $250,000 just on Lafayette - even though, Termini said in court papers, he later paid CPC the full amount he owed in principal and regular interest.

Termini - who has refused to pay the extra amount - said in an interview that his properties are not at risk of foreclosure, but that he wants to reverse the charges and clear his financial record so they don't hinder his future ability to borrow. According to the court documents, he is already in the process of obtaining a new loan but that could be jeopardized by the payment history.

"They’re not trying to collect them, but they’re out there if I ever go to refinance," Termini said. "So I might as well head it off now."

Termini is asking State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo to bar the nonprofit from charging the default interest and penalties. He also wants the court to declare that CPC breached the loan agreement, and even to rescind the loan agreement entirely.

Colaiacovo imposed a temporary restraining order on CPC  Thursday, while the two sides take the next 30 to 45 days to work out a solution. 

"We’re going to go to court and see what the court decides, who’s right and who’s wrong," Termini said. "I don’t think it’s very equitable."

CPC spokeswoman Jasmine Blake declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Termini did not identify the other three properties, and the litigation was not available from the online court system. But all four are identical in circumstances, he said. In each case, CPC acts as a servicer for multifamily commercial loans purchased as investments by the New York State Common Retirement Fund.

