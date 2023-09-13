Rite Aid next week will close a store at 452 Main St., near Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The store's final day of business will be Sept. 21.

In a statement, Rite Aid said it makes store-closing decisions "based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance."

The closest Rite Aid to the location that is closing is at 350 Niagara St., about a mile away.

In May, Rite Aid closed two stores in Buffalo and one in Niagara Falls.