Drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. is closing three area locations over the next week as it downsizes its store footprint as part of a larger restructuring.

Rite Aid spokesperson Catherine Carter on Wednesday confirmed the following closures:

The store at 1717 Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls is closing Thursday. The next-closest Rite Aid where customers can fill prescriptions is a half-mile away at 1030 Pine Ave.

The location at 1625 Broadway St. in Buffalo will have its last day of business on Monday. Customers there are being directed to the Rite Aid at 1070 Genesee St., about 2 miles away.

And the store at 291 W. Ferry St. in Buffalo will close May 11, with customers being directed to the Rite Aid locations at 424 Elmwood Ave. or 284 Connecticut St., both about a mile away.

Carter said Rite Aid, like all retailers, regularly reviews its locations.

"A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance," Carter said.

"We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services," she said. "We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible."

Carter did not respond to a question about how many associates were affected by the three closures.

Rite Aid, which has seen its share price sink from more than $26 in January 2021 to $1.98 as of Wednesday's close, has been in the midst of a turnaround since 2019, with a series of restructuring plans to reorganize its management and consolidate roles, according to its annual report.

In April 2022, the company rolled out further cost-reduction initiatives, such as the closure of unprofitable stores, the trimming of corporate administration expenses and other store labor costs, the report notes.

The company closed 194 stores in its fiscal year ended in March, which was up from 147 closed locations during the previous fiscal year and just 33 for the year that ended in February 2021, according to its annual report.

On a fourth-quarter earnings call last month, Chief Financial Officer Matthew C. Schroeder said Rite Aid planned to close fewer stores during the current fiscal year than last.

"We did about 190 store closures this year, do not expect anywhere close to that number next year," he said. "It's not part of the program."

In its most recent quarter, for the 14-week period that ended March 4, Rite Aid reported a net loss of $241 million on revenues of about $6.1 billion.