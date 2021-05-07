Rising natural gas production and expanded pipelines give a boost to National Fuel

National Fuel Gas Co. is cashing in on its expanded pipeline network and its growing natural gas drilling operations in Pennsylvania.

The Amherst-based energy company said its second-quarter profits jumped by 46%, excluding a huge write-down it took last year and other one-time items.

The earnings easily topped analyst forecasts, and National Fuel said it was hiking its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, which ends in September, by 4% to a midpoint of $3.95 per share, up 15 cents from its previous forecast.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

National Fuel benefited from rising revenue from its growing pipeline network, as well as from rising production at its recently expanded natural gas fields in northwestern Pennsylvania. Total oil and natural gas production increased by 43% from a year ago as natural gas prices rose.

"National Fuel had an excellent second quarter, with significant earnings growth resulting from the ongoing expansion of our interstate pipeline systems and the continued positive impact of our Appalachian upstream and gathering acquisition completed last summer," said David P. Bauer, the company's president and CEO.