Rising Covid-19 cases causing WNY hospitals to fill up – again

But, for now, there remain fewer staffed beds across the region than there were before the dispute started.

'It's going to take us a while to dig out of this.' Mercy strike heightening burden on other hospitals One month after the strike began, the Buffalo Niagara region's other hospitals are grappling with more patients, patients are facing longer wait times for emergency services as volumes increase and others are seeing their elective surgeries postponed due to a lack of available beds.

To alleviate some of the burden, hospitals are hiring more recruiters, offering hefty sign-on bonuses and paying more to secure traveling workers.

Complicating matters further is the fact that hospitals are reporting non-Covid-19 patients are sicker than ever, the result of many people opting to go without preventative care or avoiding hospitals during the pandemic. For that reason, health officials advise patients to consult with their primary physician to guide them to the right health facility with appropriate care.

Things were already difficult for the region's hospitals as they struggled to maintain staffing levels. Layer on a fourth wave of Covid-19 and "it's almost like a perfect storm right now" heading into a holiday season of indoor gatherings, said Martin Boryszak, Catholic Health's senior vice president of acute care services.

"To say I'm concerned would be an understatement," he said.