Rising costs on John Kam Malt project drive request for tax breaks

A 25% jump in construction costs in the past year has prompted a veteran Amherst real estate developer to ask for tax breaks from Erie County for his planned conversion of a former Black Rock malting house building into apartments, retail space and self-storage.

Fred LoFaso's Sienna Realty and Angelo Tomasello – through their 356 Hertel Ave LLC affiliate – are proposing to renovate the historic John Kam Malt and Kiln House into a complex that would save and restore the original architecture and design while bringing new residential and commercial options to the neighborhood.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Plans call for 82 apartments, 14,000 square feet of retail service space, and a 30,000-square-foot self-storage facility, as well as various tenant amenities such as an on-site dog park, dog wash, pedestrian plaza and bicycle storage. Commercial tenants could include a brewery and restaurant, a bakery, a coffee roaster and even a 1,800-square-foot Buffalo Brewer's Museum to highlight both the building's own past and the local beer industry's history.

But what had been envisioned originally as a $20 million project is now projected to cost $32.1 million, including higher expenses for the renovation and an addition to the building, and nearly $2 million in environmental remediation of the formerly polluted site.

So the duo are asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for $1.1 million in sales tax breaks, while separately pursuing a property tax break from the city through the 485-a program.

LoFaso is a developer with 32 years of real estate experience. Tomasello is a strategic advisor and consultant for the self-storage industry, particularly for Life Storage, and will be operating that aspect of the project through his Locke Group LLC.

Located at 356 Hertel and 42 Foundry St. in Buffalo, the vacant 124,839-square-foot brick complex was constructed from 1900 to 1901 for the John Kam Malting Co., which operated on the 3-acre site west of Military Road from 1901 until 1916. The seven-story building held a malt house, a kiln house, water tempering, grain elevators and tanks, and a warehouse, and is adjacent to the north spur of the Beltline and CSX railroad line.

It was later used for animal feed production by the Black Rock Milling Corp. and Park & Pollard Co. until the 1950s, and then by Buffalo Insulation Distributors and Multiglass Products Co. for other purposes until at least 1986, followed by several small businesses, before it was acquired at the Erie County foreclosure auction for $10,000 in 1999.

It housed the Xtreme Wheels Indoor Skate Park from late 2003 until 2014, and LoFaso took control in 2015 for $1.84 million. But it's been mostly vacant or used for storage for over 40 years.

Upon completion, the building will contain 42 one-bedroom and 40 two-

bedroom apartments. The one-bedroom units will range in size from 464 to 1,019 square feet, with rents of $882 to $1,505 per month. The larger apartments will range from 731 to 1,252 square feet, with rents starting at $1,336 and running up to $2,100 per month. More than 10% of the units will be affordable to households earning at or below 80% of the area median income.

The project is expected to create 42 jobs for the various businesses on the first floor, paying an average salary of $55,000. The facility will also include 500 self-storage units in the basement and in parts of the structure's core that don't have windows.