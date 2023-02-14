The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of remote work are taking some of the life out of downtown Buffalo, with fewer people coming in regularly to work.

And that has landlords, developers and business owners worried. They're searching for ways to get people to return to downtown to support the shops, restaurants and other merchants that depend on them.

“We’ve got to do something to get more people downtown, and I don’t know what it is,” said Paul Ciminelli, CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which is headquartered at Fountain Plaza and owns properties throughout the city. “Part of it is remote work, but I don’t know what to do about it.”

Ciminelli's concerns are echoed by other business leaders, who are eager to get companies to bring their office workers back downtown more frequently or at least to find other solutions to restore the city's momentum.

Three years after the pandemic began, downtown streets are still emptier than they used to be. Parking is easier to find – the ramps are still not back to pre-Covid levels. Pedestrian traffic is lighter. And while most downtown offices have reopened, some host a fraction of the workers they did before the pandemic.

The vacancy rate in downtown Buffalo – which hovered between 12% and 15% for the last six years – shot up to almost 18% as of the end of last year, from 12.5% a year ago, according to a report by real estate brokerage CBRE-Buffalo.

More than one-sixth of the office space in the city's central business district is unoccupied.

It's not just downtown Buffalo that's affected by the trend. Across the Buffalo Niagara region, the vacancy rate rose to 15% from 12.8%. And that doesn't count offices that are still under a lease but with fewer workers coming in on a regular basis.

Changing office needs

A big part of the jump in vacancy downtown is attributable to two large buildings going dark and being sold at the end of the year – the HSBC Atrium and The Buffalo News' office building. Located on the edge of Canalside, the two buildings added over 400,000 square feet of space to the vacant inventory.

HSBC, which sold its building to developer Douglas Jemal for $9 million, is moving for now to its Depew facility, while The Buffalo News – which is selling its office building to Uniland Development Co. but retaining its printing facility – moved to Larkinville.

But even without those two buildings, the vacancy rate still likely jumped by a couple of points, according to Sarah Cashimere-Warren, the director of office sales and leasing for CBRE-Buffalo.

"This is our first year coming off Covid where we’re really seeing some of the effects of it, and the changing workplace," Cashimere-Warren said. "This is totally an experimental year of people seeing how they’re going to utilize office space. But if your employee needs are changing, so is your workspace."

It's not just Buffalo, either. The nationwide vacancy rate is also elevated, at 17.3%, CBRE noted.

And it may get worse in the coming years, because long-term leases of five to 10 years are still in effect in many cases, so tenants may be waiting until the terms are up to downsize.

"It’s an issue that downtowns across the country are having, because major employers have adopted hybrid work models. And that means you don’t have the same numbers of people in your downtowns on workdays," said Keith Belanger, senior vice president at M&T Bank Corp. and chairman of the board at Buffalo Place., the nonprofit that manages the downtown improvement district.

"My suspicion is that we’re never going to go back to what we were," said Belanger. "We're never going to have large numbers of employees coming down to work five days a week. But I’d like to think it won’t be what it was a year and a half ago either."

A push to bring workers back

William Paladino, CEO of Ellicott Development Co., said he'd like to see the bigger banks and other firms require employees to come back.

But in a tight labor market, that approach also carries the risk of alienating employees at a time when job opportunities are plentiful and companies are scrambling to hire. So Palladino admits that may not happen, at least not in full, and not for some time.

"M&T Plaza used to be bustling with a lot of people, and you don’t see that anymore. How do you make them come back? It’s becoming harder and harder to do that," Paladino said. "Employees seem to have more options to leave firms, so firms are more uneasy to make people come back downtown to work. It's forever going to be a different world."

Downtown backers said there are other ways to encourage or incentivize employees to come back to the workplace. That could include more outside activities and events during the day and after work to draw people downtown and on the streets, such as concerts or activities around Sabres or Bisons games, Ciminelli suggested.

"It’s got to be a collective effort," Ciminelli said. "We have to figure out ways to create more energy. We had it before Covid, and it’s been a real challenge to get that back."

Some companies and building owners are working to redesign their office space to make it more attractive and appealing to be there. Some are adding free lunches, team-building programs and other social activities. Some are adding to traditional cafeterias and food service, bringing in recreational options like lounges and games, or even introducing small bars for use at the end of the workday.

"Little perks are what a lot of firms are doing, making it more open," Paladino said.

"Enticing has to go a lot with the camaraderie that they want employees to feel. That's the enticement," he said. "You want your employees collaborating, coordinating, seeing and talking to each other face to face. Over time, the more people do that, the more people will miss that aspect of it."

"We don’t want to be heavy-handed and say you have to do it," said Thomas Garigen, senior vice president and Buffalo office practice leader for CannonDesign. "There should be value to the worker. It's a silly thing to think about, but that’s where we are right now. It has to be a place they want to go."

But that won't work for everyone.

"There’s a lot of folks that are only going to be coming into the office two, three, four days a week, as much as we’d love them to come back all the time," Belanger said. "Employees have gotten a lot of flexibility over the last couple of years, and you can’t take it away."

And that means employers won't need all that space.

"We’ve made a lot of progress in downtown Buffalo, significant progress, but now we’ve been hit with what every other city has been hit with, which is this remote work component," said Brendan Mehaffy, Buffalo's economic development commissioner. "Remote work isn’t going away. It’s staying. So how do we now adapt as a downtown to something like that?"

More housing, fewer offices?

The issue is twofold: what to do about a potential glut of empty space, especially among buildings with lower-quality office space, and how to restore the vibrancy that was starting to develop downtown.

City officials, developers and others say the most obvious solution is to continue – or accelerate – the conversion of unneeded office space to housing, especially affordable housing. The demand is high, and so is the opportunity, they add.

"There seems to be no bottom to the well of demand for residential in downtown," Belanger said. "As fast as it’s been developed, it’s been absorbed, and if you talk to some of our landlords, they’ll tell you they’re getting rents they didn’t expect to get. So short of more residential, we’ll have a less lively downtown."

Already, a significant amount of former office space – as well as vacant industrial buildings – have been converted to apartments, bringing several thousand new residents to downtown Buffalo.

"Maybe a 24-7 downtown is better than five eight-hour days downtown."

That also would help to address the other issue: increasing the full-time population that can sustain downtown's stores and restaurants.

"If we can attract more residential, over time, maybe we'll get to the point where we can support more specialty retail and first-floor use that will put more energy on the street," Belanger said.

The city has also been working to make its downtown more appealing as a neighborhood, and to encourage more walking and bicycling. That can also be attractive to hybrid workers who may want to live close to their jobs, so they can walk to work on the days they go in.

"There are things that we have to adapt to, and we have to be smart about adapting to them, but that’s the entire concept of resilience," Mehaffy said.