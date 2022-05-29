Ride-sharing on the water: Boat-sharing starts to make waves

For years, Bill Robert wanted to buy a boat but he didn’t want to spend the time and money necessary to purchase and maintain it.

It was about seven years ago when the Grand Island resident went boating with a friend in Florida that he discovered he could enjoy the benefits of boat ownership without having to buy or rent one.

His friend spoke glowingly about membership in Freedom Boat Club and when the national boat-sharing club opened a franchise in Buffalo in 2016, Robert was the second member to sign up.

“When you own a boat and have that expense, you feel like you have to be there all the time, either cleaning the boat or doing something with it,” Robert said. “I like the laissez-faire attitude of going out boating when I want to and not worrying about it otherwise.”

The concept of boat-sharing – essentially ride-sharing for boaters – has taken hold in Buffalo with at least three businesses offering the service in this area, two of which have affiliations with international companies that offer opportunities to boat worldwide.

It comes at a time when retailers are still going through pandemic-related boat and supply shortages and available slips and docks are difficult to find – another side-effect of people looking for recreational options during Covid-19 shutdowns.

Members of these clubs don’t have to pay for the vessel and its maintenance or the cost of repairs, slip fees, insurance, cleaning, storage and winterization, and are provided with concierge service coming onto and off the boats. They are responsible for membership fees and the gas they use when boating.

“We figured this is a no-brainer for Buffalo with all of the waterfront development and everything happening downtown,” said Paul Cannon, who runs the local Freedom Boat Club, which runs out of SunLife Marina in Buffalo and starting this season, also at Winfield Marina in North Tonawanda. “The ability to get more people out on the water and enjoying it just makes a huge amount of sense."

Anthony Agostino, a co-owner of Buffalo Boat Share, estimates that owning a boat and maintaining it costs $10,000 to $12,000 per year, while membership in the club that he and his brother-in-law Tom Andrews started in 2016 is a set annual cost of a little more than $4,000.

Freedom Boat Club and Carefree Boat Club, another national chain with a Buffalo location, each charge a one-time initiation fee, ranging from approximately $3,000 to $5,000, and a monthly fee in the ballpark of $150 to $400.

A new 24-foot boat, for example, alone could cost between $60,000 and $100,000, and the cost of a slip – if one is lucky enough to find a slip available – is more than $1,000 per season at many docks. Costs get even steeper for repairs, maintenance and offseason storage. Meanwhile, renting a boat in the Buffalo-area can cost between $400 and $600 for four hours and likely appeals most to those looking to get out on the water once or a few times a season.

“Members appreciate that all they have to do is show up, we give them the keys and they go and then they come back, hand us the keys and they’re done,” said Ryan Flore, the co-owner of Carefree Boat Club.

The sharing program is "boating without owning,” as Carefree Boat Club of Buffalo uses in its slogan. The local Carefree Boat Club docks its vessels in the East Pier Marina in North Tonawanda and has hundreds of clubs around the world.

Buffalo Boat Share offers slips in Collins Marine on River Road in Tonawanda. Like Freedom Boat Club, it entered the Buffalo marketplace in 2016, but it is independently owned.

The club is sold out and there’s a waiting list for membership. It has retained about 70% of its membership each season. Some have gone on to buy their own boats, while others have found that boating is not for them.

“It’s just like they own the boat, but they don’t have to do anything to get it there or get it cleaned. It’s just a nice set up and people have really responded well to it,” said Agostino, who is also a CPA.

Sharing a vessel is not for everyone, especially for boaters who would like to be able to take their vessels out anytime they want. While the clubs offer reservation and scheduling services, most boat-sharing vessels are taken out on a first-come, first-served basis. The clubs maintain a member-to-boat ratio of anywhere from 6-to-1 to 8-to-1, so they say access to vessels isn’t typically an issue.

“Some members will work with each other to trade days and move around a little bit,” Agostino said.

At Freedom Boat Club, all members, regardless of their membership level, can use any of the boats in the fleet as often as they like when available through a reservation system. They also have access to boats at 350 locations throughout North America and Europe.

The club, which has more than 100 members, started with four boats and its fleet has grown to 16.

Buffalo Boat Share started with two boats its first season and now is up to six. The boats are open bow configuration with seating capacity for 10 people. Agostino expects to have two new boats in for the start of the season after supply-chain issues caused his orders to be canceled by the manufacturer before the start of last season.

The fleet at Carefree Boat Club includes four boats for its 18 members, with another boat coming soon.

Flore, who also works in finance and teaches safe boating as a New York State-certified boat instructor, said he and his wife, Jenn, opening the club during a pandemic made for “a tougher time than you might otherwise encounter.” However, it also helped spark an interest in membership as people looked for things to do.

Cannon said many of his members are former boat owners and have grown up on the water but have tired of owning a boat.

“They just want a simpler way to get on the water,” he said.

On the other hand, Robert is a prime example that you don’t have to be an experienced boater to be a club member.

He went through a required basic safe boater training session and then an array of advanced boat operation training and certification programs to help him get comfortable on the water in different types of boats.

