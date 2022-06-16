Richard Gold to retire as M&T president in 2023

Richard S. Gold will retire as president and chief operating officer of M&T Bank early next year, wrapping up a career with the bank that began in 1989.

Gold plans to retire after the first quarter of 2023, M&T said. He has served as president and COO since 2017, among the leadership appointments M&T made after the death of its longtime leader, Robert G. Wilmers.

“It’s difficult to overstate Rich’s impact on our company,” said René Jones, chairman and CEO. “It has been his life’s work to instill and perpetuate a culture that we all take pride in – one that allows us to operate with a sense of purpose and feel as though we are a part of something larger."

Gold's retirement will create a vacancy in a top role at a prominent financial institution that continues to grow in size and scope. M&T is one of the Buffalo Niagara region's largest private employers, and recently completed an $8.3 billion all-stock deal for Connecticut-based People's United, which extends M&T's presence throughout the Northeast.

Gold, a Long Island native, worked at Bankers Trust and Citibank before joining M&T. The bank was embarking on a series of acquisitions that became the hallmark of Wilmers' tenure. Those acquisitions opened up new opportunities for rising leaders like Gold, and he built a good working relationship with Wilmers.

Gold took on management roles in retail banking, business banking, mortgage, consumer lending and marketing. He was named a vice chairman and chief risk officer in 2014.

Gold, along with Jones and Kevin Pearson, emerged as the next generation of leaders at M&T while Wilmers was still chairman and CEO.

Gold is on the board of directors of the Westminster Foundation, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Consumer Bankers Association. He also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council at the University at Buffalo School of Management, where he teaches organizational behavior management as an adjunct professor. Gold plans to remain on the board of directors of M&T Bank.

Matt Glynn

