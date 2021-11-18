Rich Products seeks demolition of three West Side doubles

The house is settling significantly on the north side, causing the foundation to crumble. There's also flexing and cracking in sanitary sewer pipes, plaster pulling away from the wall and ceiling, and damage to the front entry and porch. The floor is pitched by up to 6 inches in several areas, Petersen noted. The electrical system also is not compliant with code.

The two other houses on West, dating to 1890 and 1845, respectively, are adjacent to the much larger property at 1155 Niagara, which is slated to become a film production studio for Great Point Media. Aman said they will be incorporated into that project. The company has no plans for the Gelston space.

Also, Frank Chinnici's Legacy Development wants to demolish the rear addition to the building at 328 N. Oak St., where the roof already partially collapsed, as windstorms tore off the roof membrane.

That's left some of the flooring exposed to the weather, resulting in "major water damage," according to a letter to the Preservation Board from Legacy Designer Chelsea Galley.

The building is part of a cluster of five properties at Oak and Genesee streets in downtown Buffalo that Legacy acquired last year from Bruce Adler of Rockland County, who had been criticized for years as a negligent landlord.