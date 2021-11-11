Rich Products prepares for executive changes

Two top officials at Rich Products are preparing to retire.

Ray Burke, president and chief operating officer of Rich's U.S.-Canada region, will retire Dec. 31. Jim Deuschle, the company's chief financial officer, will retire March 22.

“Ray, Jim and I have known each other for most of our professional careers and I’m infinitely proud of their leadership and all they’ve done to create the position of strength Rich Products operates from today,” said Richard Ferranti, Rich's president and CEO.

Burke joined Rich's in 1981 through its manager in training program. Deuschle has been with the company since 1994.

Kevin Spratt was promoted to president of the U.S.-Canada region, and David Faturos was elevated to CFO. Dave Cowperthwait was added to the executive team as chief supply chain officer, which is a newly created role.

Rich's also promoted Lauren Lopez to senior vice president of its foodservice division, and created a transformation office. The new office will be overseen by Georgia Dachille, who is chief innovation, strategy and transformation office, and led by Kristin Alongi, who was named vice president of business transformation.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.