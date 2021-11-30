Rich Products is renovating its offices. What happens to its old stuff?

Rich Products is renovating office space at its Niagara Street headquarters, leaving lots of furniture in need of a new home.
The food products giant has donated 35 tons of furniture, with an estimated value of $100,000, to three nonprofits: the Ronald McDonald House, Little Portion Friary homeless shelter and FeedMore WNY.
Rich Products said the donation is not only supporting the nonprofits, but keeping 35 tons of furniture from going into a landfill. The items include workstations, chairs and storage cabinets.
The company is in the midst of renovations as it "reimagines" its workspace for a post-Covid office environment.
Matt Glynn